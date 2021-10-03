Jinder Mahal Discusses WWE's Ability to Create New Stars

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes and discussed whether or not WWE still possesses the ability to create new stars:

“Yeah, they absolutely do. That’s what we’re in the business of, right? Just being a fan myself. So I grew up first the Hulk Hogan era. Then the new stars came Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Mankind, right? And the new stars came the next generation – Rock, Stone Cold and then the next generation after that, Randy Orton and John Cena, Batista, right? And then the next generation after that, I guess, is possibly my generation, right? Me, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins.”

“So actually, I started with WWE in 2010 and all those champions that I’ve listed are first-time champions and there’s more that I’ve missed. So in the last ten years, we have had several champions. And if you look back in the 70-year history, I believe we’re at number 53. Ten have happened in the ten years. I think that speaks for itself, that we are creating new stars. If you look at the stats and you see who’s champion and what year, who’s the first time champion? There’s lots of them. So I think I think people just need to just sit back and enjoy the product, let the storylines unfold.”

“NXT 2.0 just got revamped. There’s Bron Breakker. You know, that’s a future WWE Champion, I believe. LA Knight, blown away by him. This guy has everything, the look, the charisma, in-ring, everything. This guy could be WWE Champion. So I think the next generation is already coming.”