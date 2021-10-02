OVW Coming To Action Channel Tonight

OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here:

OVW Wrestling joins the Action Channel and Get After It Media

Prolific wrestling organization teams up with emerging sports/entertainment broadcast company

For over 25 years, OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization is one of the sport’s most storied companies. But, even with out legendary history, our story is one of the future as OVW Wrestling has never seen the momentum, excitement, or global reach than we have today.

“We are proud to join the Action Channel family when OVW TV makes our debut this Saturday, October 2nd at 10pm! We truly believe that we offer one of the best wrestling products in the world and we’re excited to share that with the Action viewers. We’ve seen unprecedented growth in 2021 and now we have another great opportunity to expand our passionate OVW fanbase,” said OVW Wrestling CEO/owner Al Snow.

About OVW Wrestling: Founded in 1993, OVW Wrestling rose to prominence by creating breakout professional wrestling stars like WWE’s John Cena and Brock Lesnar, AEW’s Cody Rhodes, WWE/Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista and countless others. Recently OVW has built itself up as a global wrestling organization by streaming via Roku and Amazon Prime. OVW Wrestling aligned with ASWA (Al Snow’s Wrestling Academy) and now has training facilities across the US, the UK, Europe, and South America.