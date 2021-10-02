WWE Network Now Available In Canada Without Subscription To Cable

🚨 The Future is NOW! 🚨 @Sportsnet Relaunches SN NOW with Greater Choice + More Content 💻👀📺 🆓 Free tier offers live events and original content at no charge 💥 Standard drops to $14.99/mth 🔥 Premium bundles Sportsnet + @NHL LIVE + @WWE Network 👉 https://t.co/oBc9xDtcY0 pic.twitter.com/40tpFZcRPr

Rogers Communications announced that the Sportsnet Network will now be offering access to WWE Network as a standalone service with live broadcasts of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown and much more.

WWE Network is now available in Canada without an existing subscription to cable. Previously, those in Canadian would be required to have a cable package to subscribe to the WWE Network.

OVW Coming To Action Channel Tonight

OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...] Oct 02 - OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]

Update On Rumors Of Bray Wyatt Signing With IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...] Oct 02 - Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...]

Killswitch Engage Almost Did Roderick Strong's NXT Theme

Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...] Oct 02 - Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...]

EJ Nduka On The Forbidden Door: "If that door opens, I'm walking through full speed."

EJ Nduka was a guest on Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he discussed much of the happenings going on in MLW. “MLW’s doing a good job at getting some of these free agents that are in the poo[...] Oct 02 - EJ Nduka was a guest on Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he discussed much of the happenings going on in MLW. “MLW’s doing a good job at getting some of these free agents that are in the poo[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Dana White Wanted Him To Face Daniel Puder In UFC

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...] Oct 02 - During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...]

Matt Riddle Calls Randy Orton His "Spirit Guide"

Matt Riddle was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he discussed the biggest lessons he's learned since joining the WWE's main roster. “I’d say the biggest lessons are th[...] Oct 02 - Matt Riddle was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he discussed the biggest lessons he's learned since joining the WWE's main roster. “I’d say the biggest lessons are th[...]

WWE Draft: More Names Moved To RAW and SmackDown Today, Tag Team Split

During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...] Oct 02 - During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...]

Liv Morgan Talks Building Confidence, Says Ruby Soho Helped Her

Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...] Oct 02 - Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...]

Adam Cole Was Disappointed With WWF Attitude Video Game As A Kid

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...] Oct 02 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...]

WWE Network To Be Included in Canadian SN Now Premium Bundle

Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...] Oct 02 - Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...]

Nikki Bella Announced As Judge For America's Got Talent: Extreme

NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...] Oct 02 - NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...]

Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair Announced For The Joe Rogan Experience

It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...] Oct 02 - It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...]

Drew McIntyre and Street Profits Take On The Bloodline After Smackdown Goes Off The Air

Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...] Oct 02 - Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Keith Lee

WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...] Oct 02 - WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]

Ariane Andrew Talks About How WWE Are Booking Naomi

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...] Oct 02 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...]

AEW Rampage Results (October 1st 2021)

AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...] Oct 02 - AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]

WWE 205 Live Results 10/1/21

This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...] Oct 01 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]

WWE Issued A New Lawsuit Over Network Infrastructure

WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...] Oct 01 - WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...]

Complete Results For WWE Draft Picks - Night One

WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...] Oct 01 - WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...]

Brock Lesnar Announces He's A Free Agent, Roman Reigns Wants Paul Heyman Left 'For Dead'

During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...] Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]

Edge Referenced AEW's FTR On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]

WWE Draft: Austin Theory Drafted To RAW From NXT, More Round Four Picks Revealed

WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...] Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One

WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...] Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]