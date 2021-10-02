Update On Rumors Of Bray Wyatt Signing With IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, dispite the rumors circulating online.

The report notes however IMPACT has a lot of interest in Rotunda and has asked for a member of their roster who is close with him to reach out to him to try and convince him to join the promotion.

It still remains largely unknown where Rotunda will end up but his WWE 90 day no-compete clause is still will expire sometime around Halloween.

If he does debut with IMPACT, Bound For Glory in Las Vegas would seem the most logical event for him to do so.