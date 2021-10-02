EJ Nduka On The Forbidden Door: "If that door opens, I'm walking through full speed."

EJ Nduka was a guest on Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he discussed much of the happenings going on in MLW.

“MLW’s doing a good job at getting some of these free agents that are in the pool.” “Bobby Fish fits right in with what’s going on here. The fighting style, the mixing the MMA and his wrestling, it’ll be interesting to watch. I’m gonna be watching his match. Undisputed moved as a unit, so we always saw them as one. It’s a brotherhood. Fish did get hurt, so that might have derailed a lot of the plans that they had for him. From my eyes, I always saw Undisputed as a unit, and they move well as one.”

Nduka spoke about the groups in MLW, and if he has any plans on joining one.

“The Judge is a lone mercenary.” “I am here to avenge. I’m not wanting to revenge, but I do avenge. I don’t mind standing toe-to-toe with someone who sees eye-to-eye and sees the way that I see things, and helping out here and there. But for the most part, The Judge is a man alone.”

He finally spoke about the "forbidden door" in wrestling that has been a major factor of excitement for many fans.