WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Reveals Dana White Wanted Him To Face Daniel Puder In UFC
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 02, 2021
During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA.
“When I left WWE, I started training a little bit at the Pittsburgh Fight Club and I did it for about three or four months.”
“Even when I signed with TNA, I was still doing the training, and I wanted to become more knowledgeable and keep my options open to have a big MMA fight down the road. I started training Jiu Jitsu, stand up fighting, boxing, learning all the trades so I could be well versed and well prepared if I ever did have a fight. It never occurred and I got lost into wrestling again. I love pro wrestling and there was nothing that was going to keep me from it.”
“When the UFC offered me a deal when I left the WWE, it was a really good deal, but I told Dana that I had to wrestle too and he said, ‘There’s no way you can wrestle and fight.’ He’s right, that was a stupid idea that I had in my head to think that I could do both. I wouldn’t have survived very long doing both, but that’s what I wanted and Dana would not allow me to, so I had to turn down his offer.”
Angle also spoke about how when he left WWE, there wasn't a 90 day no-compete clause.
“Ironically, I was free to go that day I signed.”
“There were no strings attached, Vince McMahon released me that day and I was free to do whatever I want. I was very grateful for that, not that I was planning on going anywhere else at that time when I signed the release, I just wanted to get out. I wanted to get away and when I did, all these promotions started calling me and contacting me and were interested in signing me. I didn’t want to sign with anyone but WWE. In other words, I was going to take a break and come back and I wanted to show my loyalty to WWE, but when I started thinking about different promotions contacting me, the interest they had and the money they were going to give me, I was like, I wasn’t even happy in WWE. Why would I want to go back? The one thing I do regret about WWE is when I got injured, I didn’t take enough time to rest. I always rushed back because I wanted to get back as quick as possible and that’s why I didn’t enjoy my career there. It was my fault, but I do remember I was not happy there.”
Angle said that his first UFC opponent was going to be Daniel Puder.
“He wasn’t very specific on saying we’re going to protect you, but the opponent that he gave me at the beginning was a good opponent.”
“Very intriguing from a public interest standpoint, especially from a pro wrestling fan standpoint. Very intriguing because he didn’t have a lot of experience in MMA, he only fought a couple times, but I had a little episode with him in the WWE. That was Daniel Puder, and when Dana said that to me I said, ‘Are you serious? Daniel Puder, that’s all?’ Not that I thought Daniel Puder was easy because he actually had my arm trapped and he would have broken my arm when we did our little episode on SmackDown. I just knew that I could beat Daniel Puder.”
“Especially if I rested and let my neck heal. When I worked with Daniel Puder in WWE, I just got back from my neck surgery and my arms were so weak, I couldn’t do five pushups, really vulnerable. Not sure why the WWE had me get in the ring with Daniel Puder knowing my condition, but they did. I ended up getting caught in a situation that could’ve turned ugly, but fortunately, Daniel pinned himself and he was on his back just like a Jiu Jitsu guy would be. I was excited about the first fight, Daniel Puder, a formidable opponent for me at that particular time, not too overbearing. It was a good starting fight for me. I knew Dana was caring about my career in MMA because he was giving me an opponent that I could possibly beat.”
OVW Coming To Action Channel Tonight OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]
Oct 02 - OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]
Oct 02 - WWE Network is now available in Canada without an existing subscription to cable. Previously, those in Canadian would be required to have a cable package to subscribe to the WWE Network. Rogers Commu[...]
Oct 02 - Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...]
Oct 02 - Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...]
Oct 02 - During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...]
Oct 02 - During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...]
Oct 02 - Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...]
Oct 02 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...]
Oct 02 - Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...]
Oct 02 - NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...]
Oct 02 - It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...]
Oct 02 - Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...]
Oct 02
WWE Files Trademark For Keith Lee WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]
Oct 02 - WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]
Oct 02 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...]
Oct 02
AEW Rampage Results (October 1st 2021) AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]
Oct 02 - AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]
Oct 01
WWE 205 Live Results 10/1/21 This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]
Oct 01 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]
Oct 01 - WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...]
Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]
Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]
Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]
Oct 01
WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]
Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]
Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]