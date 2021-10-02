Kurt Angle Reveals Dana White Wanted Him To Face Daniel Puder In UFC

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA.

“When I left WWE, I started training a little bit at the Pittsburgh Fight Club and I did it for about three or four months.” “Even when I signed with TNA, I was still doing the training, and I wanted to become more knowledgeable and keep my options open to have a big MMA fight down the road. I started training Jiu Jitsu, stand up fighting, boxing, learning all the trades so I could be well versed and well prepared if I ever did have a fight. It never occurred and I got lost into wrestling again. I love pro wrestling and there was nothing that was going to keep me from it.” “When the UFC offered me a deal when I left the WWE, it was a really good deal, but I told Dana that I had to wrestle too and he said, ‘There’s no way you can wrestle and fight.’ He’s right, that was a stupid idea that I had in my head to think that I could do both. I wouldn’t have survived very long doing both, but that’s what I wanted and Dana would not allow me to, so I had to turn down his offer.”

Angle also spoke about how when he left WWE, there wasn't a 90 day no-compete clause.

“Ironically, I was free to go that day I signed.” “There were no strings attached, Vince McMahon released me that day and I was free to do whatever I want. I was very grateful for that, not that I was planning on going anywhere else at that time when I signed the release, I just wanted to get out. I wanted to get away and when I did, all these promotions started calling me and contacting me and were interested in signing me. I didn’t want to sign with anyone but WWE. In other words, I was going to take a break and come back and I wanted to show my loyalty to WWE, but when I started thinking about different promotions contacting me, the interest they had and the money they were going to give me, I was like, I wasn’t even happy in WWE. Why would I want to go back? The one thing I do regret about WWE is when I got injured, I didn’t take enough time to rest. I always rushed back because I wanted to get back as quick as possible and that’s why I didn’t enjoy my career there. It was my fault, but I do remember I was not happy there.”

Angle said that his first UFC opponent was going to be Daniel Puder.