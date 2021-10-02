Matt Riddle Calls Randy Orton His "Spirit Guide"

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Riddle was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he discussed the biggest lessons he's learned since joining the WWE's main roster.
“I’d say the biggest lessons are this is entertainment, and then, maybe don’t talk too much trash. I wouldn’t say I got in trouble, but people aren’t happy when I say certain things. And I’ll say this, it’s not old school, but there’s still a slight old school mentality on the main roster rather than many other companies or the indies, where it’s like you’ve got to watch what you say and be super respectful all the time. I try to be 100 percent of the time. Randy [Orton] even said when he first met me, he didn’t like me. And I was like, ‘I’ll be honest Randy. I heard that interview and I was sad. You never told me you didn’t like me. I thought we were cool.’ I guess he didn’t like me. And then he saw me and Stallion Pete [Dunne] tag at TakeOver, and he actually tweeted, ‘I didn’t like you or something. But I get it. Good luck.’ Even when I came up to the main roster, I guess I didn’t shake his hand. But it wasn’t like I was trying to be disrespectful, I thought he was just busy. He’s Randy Orton. I don’t want to bother him. But I guess he took that – some people take certain things as disrespect. Me, I’m trying to be the best Riddle I can be and that’s all I can do. So, I think it’s more business. I’ve learned how to handle money better and do things better in that sense and fashion. These things have all happened since my main roster debut, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot of lessons. I’ve matured a lot.”
According to Riddle, Randy Orton has helped him learn a lot of lessons.
“I don’t think it could be any better than having Randy Orton as my spirit guide in WWE. He’s awesome. He leads me down the right paths, and he’s a wealth of knowledge. And his knowledge is different than mine. I fought in MMA, I wrestled on the indies, and the style was very intense, while Randy is one of the greatest storytellers in professional wrestling history. Not that I can’t tell a story, but I feel like Randy has helped me tell better stories. And I think with me and Randy together, it’s awesome because Randy is such a serious character, so for him to drop his guard a little bit, give me some trust and some friendship, and I’m always there for him. I’m his right hand man, he’s a ‘bro for sho.’ I’m there all the way. I think because of that, it’s a dynamic we’ve never seen because usually when Randy’s pair up, it’s almost like a standoff where ‘we respect each other, but we don’t know if we even like each other.’ With me and Randy, it’s like, ‘You know I like Randy and I’ll do anything for Randy.’ And Randy, week by week, is coming along. So, I really enjoy it. I enjoy the journey we’re on, and like I said, working with Randy, being RKBro, which I remember when I said it originally, a lot of people laughed at me and said it would never happen. And then a couple of weeks later, me and Randy are wrestling. The following week, RKBro. And it got such a reaction, they just kept it going, and now we’re the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.”
OVW Coming To Action Channel Tonight OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]
Oct 02 - OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]
Oct 02 - WWE Network is now available in Canada without an existing subscription to cable. Previously, those in Canadian would be required to have a cable package to subscribe to the WWE Network. Rogers Commu[...]
Oct 02 - Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...]
Oct 02 - Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...]
Oct 02 - During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...]
Oct 02 - During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...]
Oct 02 - Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...]
Oct 02 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...]
Oct 02 - Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...]
Oct 02 - NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...]
Oct 02 - It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...]
Oct 02 - Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...]
Oct 02
WWE Files Trademark For Keith Lee WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]
Oct 02 - WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]
Oct 02 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...]
Oct 02
AEW Rampage Results (October 1st 2021) AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]
Oct 02 - AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]
Oct 01
WWE 205 Live Results 10/1/21 This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]
Oct 01 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]
Oct 01 - WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...]
Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]
Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]
Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]
Oct 01
WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]
Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]
Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]