WWE Network To Be Included in Canadian SN Now Premium Bundle

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 02, 2021

WWE Network To Be Included in Canadian SN Now Premium Bundle

Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers.

Details are here:

– New SN NOW Free provides weekly live events and original content at no charge –
– SN NOW Standard is reduced to $14.99 per month, becoming one of the most affordable live sports streaming packages in Canada –
– SN NOW Premium offers all Sportsnet content + NHL LIVE + WWE Network in one comprehensive bundle –

TORONTO (October 1, 2021) – Sportsnet continues to redefine the sports streaming experience, officially relaunching SN NOW today with all new pricing and packaging options to provide more choice and flexibility for audiences, and even more affordable access to the best live sports content in Canada. As announced last month, SN NOW’s refreshed user interface and enhanced technology foundation deliver the best fan experience, highest quality streaming, and most personalized viewing available anywhere in sports media.

The new and enhanced SN NOW features a 24/7 free tier that launches with the NHL Opening Night doubleheader on October 12, starring the expansion Seattle Kraken, while the SN NOW Premium package delivers the greatest value by bundling all of Sportsnet’s live and on-demand content with NHL LIVE and WWE Network.

“Sportsnet continues to innovate with SN NOW, offering audiences greater choice and more ways to watch their favourite content,” said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. “As the Blue Jays continue their exciting chase for a postseason berth and with NHL about to drop the puck on a new season in just a couple weeks, Sportsnet is offering the highest quality streaming of any product in market, at even more affordable price points. And we will continue to add features and enhancements to SN NOW for fans such as stats, overlays, timeline markers, and betting integrations in the near future.”

Sportsnet’s linear content continues to be available through SN NOW at no extra cost to Sportsnet linear TV subscribers by signing in with their credentials through participating providers.

SN NOW Content Packages

SN NOW Free
SN NOW Free is available 24/7 at no charge, beginning October 12 with select live events every week. SN NOW Free also includes next day replays, VOD, and original content such as Plays of The Month, Gotta See it, NHL’s Best, and Kes’ House.

SN NOW Standard – $14.99/month or $149.99/year
SN NOW Standard provides all the live content fans have come to expect from Sportsnet, now at an even more affordable price. Live content includes in-market and national NHL broadcasts, Blue Jays and MLB, Raptors and NBA, Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Soccer Canada’s Men’s National Team World Cup qualifiers, plus original content and VOD offerings.

SN NOW Premium – $34.99/month or $249.99/year
For the hardcore sports fan, SN NOW Premium offers the most live sports content at the best value. In addition to all the live content included in the SN NOW Standard package, SN NOW Premium includes more than 1,300 out-of-market NHL games through NHL LIVE, plus all of Sportsnet’s expanded content including FA Women’s Super League, Bundesliga, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, United Rugby Championship, and IndyCar. SN NOW Premium users also get complete access to the WWE Network.

WWE Network – $14.99/month or $24.99/month with SN NOW Standard
For wrestling fans, there are multiple ways to access premium WWE content. For the first time in Canada, WWE Network is available as a standalone OTT package through SN NOW for $14.99 per month, bundled with the SN NOW Standard package for only $10 per month, or is included as part of the SN NOW Premium package. With all pay-per-views at no extra charge, all live airings of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, plus WWE Network originals, this is the premier streaming package for Canadian wrestling fans.

The richer, personalized user experience for SN NOW is innovated by Deltatre, while the cloud-native streaming platform runs on Firstlight Media’s microservices architecture, together delivering improved video quality, reduced latency, and enhanced viewing features.

As a long-standing industry leader in delivering premium sports content, Sportsnet was the first mainstream sports TV channel in North America to offer a streaming product direct to consumers. SN NOW is currently available on desktop or laptop through a web browser, as well as smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Ignite TV and Google Chromecast by downloading the Sportsnet app.

*All prices +HST. Content availability subject to change. Visit snnow.ca for full details.

Source: 411mania.com
Oct 02
Oct 02
Nikki Bella Announced As Judge For America's Got Talent: Extreme
NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...]
Oct 02 - NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...]
Oct 02
Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair Announced For The Joe Rogan Experience
It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...]
Oct 02 - It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...]
Oct 02
Drew McIntyre and Street Profits Take On The Bloodline After Smackdown Goes Off The Air
Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...]
Oct 02 - Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...]
Oct 02
WWE Files Trademark For Keith Lee
WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]
Oct 02 - WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of[...]
Oct 02
Ariane Andrew Talks About How WWE Are Booking Naomi
Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...]
Oct 02 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...]
Oct 02
AEW Rampage Results (October 1st 2021) 
AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]
Oct 02 - AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]
Oct 01
WWE 205 Live Results 10/1/21
This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]
Oct 01 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]
Oct 01
WWE Issued A New Lawsuit Over Network Infrastructure
WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...]
Oct 01 - WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...]
Oct 01
Complete Results For WWE Draft Picks - Night One
WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...]
Oct 01 - WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...]
Oct 01
Brock Lesnar Announces He's A Free Agent, Roman Reigns Wants Paul Heyman Left 'For Dead'
During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]
Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]

Oct 01
Edge Referenced AEW's FTR On Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX.  Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]
Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX.  Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]
Oct 01
WWE Draft: Austin Theory Drafted To RAW From NXT, More Round Four Picks Revealed
WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]
Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]
Oct 01
WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One
WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]
Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]
Oct 01
WWE Draft: Hit Row Drafted To SmackDown From NXT, More Round Three Picks Revealed
WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]
Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]
Oct 01
Seth Rollins Just Broke Into Edge and Beth Phoenix’s Home
Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it was revealed he has been drafted to Monday Night R[...]
Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it was revealed he has been drafted to Monday Night R[...]
Oct 01
Goldberg To Appear On Monday's WWE RAW
Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will continue on the Oct. 4, episode. Goldberg was las[...]
Oct 01 - Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will continue on the Oct. 4, episode. Goldberg was las[...]
Oct 01
WWE King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments Begin NEXT WEEK
During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episode on FOX. The last time the King of the Ring tou[...]
Oct 01 - During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episode on FOX. The last time the King of the Ring tou[...]
Oct 01
WWE Draft: Edge Drafted To RAW, New Day To SmackDown
Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]
Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]
Oct 01
WWE Draft: Drew McIntyre Drafted To SmackDown, RK-Bro To RAW
Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]
Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]
Oct 01
Brock Lesnar Attacks Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jay Uso On WWE SmackDown
Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo. Lesnar got face to face w[...]
Oct 01 - Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo. Lesnar got face to face w[...]
Oct 01
WWE Draft: Charlotte Flair Drafted To SmackDown, Bianca Belair to RAW
Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]
Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]
Oct 01
WWE Draft: Roman Reigns Drafted To SmackDown, Big E To RAW
Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]
Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]
Oct 01
Mojo Rawley Lands Himself A Big Role
Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role.  Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports. You can see his announcement below: IT IS OFFICIA[...]
Oct 01 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role.  Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports. You can see his announcement below: IT IS OFFICIA[...]
Oct 01
2021 WWE Draft Rules Revealed, Roster Moves Won't Take Effect Immediately
WWE has officially revealed the rules for the 2021 WWE Draft. As has been speculated for a while now NXT Superstars will be involved in the Draft which begins during tonight’s SmackDown from Ba[...]
Oct 01 - WWE has officially revealed the rules for the 2021 WWE Draft. As has been speculated for a while now NXT Superstars will be involved in the Draft which begins during tonight’s SmackDown from Ba[...]

