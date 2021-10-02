WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair Announced For The Joe Rogan Experience
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 02, 2021
It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upcoming guests in the “To Be Announced” section for the show.
Both Lesnar and Flair were subjects of a recent Dark Side of the Ring episode about the Plane Ride From Hell, with some of their misconducts detailed during the show. It's possible that they will talk about them on the show.
