Drew McIntyre and Street Profits Take On The Bloodline After Smackdown Goes Off The Air
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 02, 2021
Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline.
The match was won by McIntyre, who picked up the victory for his team via pinfall.
McIntyre was drafted to Raw during the event, while Reigns will continue to stay on SmackDown.
