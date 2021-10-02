WWE Files Trademark For Keith Lee

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

WWE has filed a trademark for Keith Lee's new nickame of "Bearcat" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. This is the nickname that Lee has adopted in memory of the legendary Bearcat Wright.

Adam Cole Was Disappointed With WWF Attitude Video Game As A Kid

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...] Oct 02 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...]

WWE Network To Be Included in Canadian SN Now Premium Bundle

Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...] Oct 02 - Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...]

Nikki Bella Announced As Judge For America's Got Talent: Extreme

NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...] Oct 02 - NBC has put out an official press release announcing that Nikki Bella will be a judge on America's Got Talent: Extreme. The official announcement is below: NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR &ldquo[...]

Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair Announced For The Joe Rogan Experience

It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...] Oct 02 - It has been announced by the JRELibrary.com website that both Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair are now listed as upcoming guests for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Lesnar and Flair are both listed as upc[...]

Drew McIntyre and Street Profits Take On The Bloodline After Smackdown Goes Off The Air

Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...] Oct 02 - Following last night's edition of WWE SmackDown going off the air, the live crowd got a treat as a six-man tag-team dark match was booked between Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline[...]

Ariane Andrew Talks About How WWE Are Booking Naomi

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...] Oct 02 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi. “It&r[...]

AEW Rampage Results (October 1st 2021)

AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...] Oct 02 - AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalib[...]

WWE 205 Live Results 10/1/21

This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...] Oct 01 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT on Tuesday. Below are the results: Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade Amari Mille[...]

WWE Issued A New Lawsuit Over Network Infrastructure

WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...] Oct 01 - WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a lawsuit aga[...]

Complete Results For WWE Draft Picks - Night One

WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...] Oct 01 - WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking. Here’s how those picks went down: SmackDown[...]

Brock Lesnar Announces He's A Free Agent, Roman Reigns Wants Paul Heyman Left 'For Dead'

During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...] Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow hi[...]

Edge Referenced AEW's FTR On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his[...]

WWE Draft: Austin Theory Drafted To RAW From NXT, More Round Four Picks Revealed

WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...] Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One

WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...] Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be italicized): Raw Draft Picks, in Order of Draft: [...]

WWE Draft: Hit Row Drafted To SmackDown From NXT, More Round Three Picks Revealed

WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...] Oct 01 - WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other half on Monday night during RAW. Names from NXT wi[...]

Seth Rollins Just Broke Into Edge and Beth Phoenix’s Home

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it was revealed he has been drafted to Monday Night R[...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it was revealed he has been drafted to Monday Night R[...]

Goldberg To Appear On Monday's WWE RAW

Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will continue on the Oct. 4, episode. Goldberg was las[...] Oct 01 - Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will continue on the Oct. 4, episode. Goldberg was las[...]

WWE King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments Begin NEXT WEEK

During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episode on FOX. The last time the King of the Ring tou[...] Oct 01 - During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episode on FOX. The last time the King of the Ring tou[...]

WWE Draft: Edge Drafted To RAW, New Day To SmackDown

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]

WWE Draft: Drew McIntyre Drafted To SmackDown, RK-Bro To RAW

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and[...]

Brock Lesnar Attacks Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jay Uso On WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo. Lesnar got face to face w[...] Oct 01 - Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during an in-ring promo. Lesnar got face to face w[...]

WWE Draft: Charlotte Flair Drafted To SmackDown, Bianca Belair to RAW

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]

WWE Draft: Roman Reigns Drafted To SmackDown, Big E To RAW

Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...] Oct 01 - Tonight the WWE Draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE announced the draft rules earlier revealing half of the eligible names on the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the other[...]