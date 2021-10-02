Ariane Andrew Talks About How WWE Are Booking Naomi

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where she discussed how WWE has been booking her former tag-team partner Naomi.

“It’s always something, that’s the truth. Whenever we talk, there is always ‘what’s happening with Naomi,’ and I don’t know what’s going to take to finally have that moment that she deserves before she decides to wrap it up and be like, ‘I’m done.’ We’re not getting any younger. We’re getting older, so it makes me upset, but I’m a person that likes to look at the glass half full instead of half empty, and maybe there’s an opportunity that’s around the corner. And I do feel like timing is everything, and to be quite frank, with Bianca [Belair] having that moment, and WWE kind of expanding themselves and now kind of seeing talent of color have their place, like with Big E getting the title and these type of things. I feel like having two women of color at the moment would be too much, based on just how the progression has been with WWE because, think about it, the first person who had that moment for being a Black woman was Sasha [Banks], but she’s also half white. I think now with having Bianca being in the forefront, that has to play its course before they would bring Naomi to have a moment.”

She also spoke on the significance of Big E winning the WWE Championship off of Bobby Lashley.

“I do think that that’s crazy that we even have to have that conversation, but I will say again, I’m looking at the glass half full and saying, you know what, we’re evolving, and at the end of the day, we are just humans. We all eat the same. We all sh*t the same. We all do the same stuff, so at the end of the day, it’s just a skin color, and I feel like as we continue to evolve, there’s endless opportunity.”

Many fans want to see Naomi added to the Bloodline faction... does Cameron agree?