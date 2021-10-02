AEW Rampage Results (October 1st 2021) 

AEW came back tonight with their final hour of programming for the week, AEW Rampage, which was recorded straight after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Rochester, New York aired on TNT. Taz & Excalibur are ready on commentary so let's get straight to why you're here.

Bryan Danielson defeated Nick Jackson w/ Matt Jackson & Brandon Cutler via Submission (15:35)

Bryan Danielson comes out first to a huge reaction as the AEW crowd have warmed to him immediately. When the match starts, Danielson tries to get on top early but Nick Jackson outwrestles him as Danielson begins the match underestimating him but soon Nick does the same thing on the outside and is hit with a Tope to flip the momentum back. He hits a Missile Drop Kick when he gets back in the ring as he maintains the dominance over the Tag Team specialist. This is one of those crazy matches that I could try and explain move-for-move but could never do it justice, so just make sure you check it out. The crowd get involved with a "You're gonna get your F-ing head kicked in chants" as Danielson begins to beat down Nick. He keeps him grounded with some excellent technical wrestling and submission holds to punish Jackson as well as his brutal kicks and strikes. Both men reverse each other's moves in the corner and when Nick avoids a running knee, he dumps Danielson out of the ring and distracts referee Rick Knox whilst Matt Jackson hits a Spear on Danielson to send us to break with Nick in control of the match.

Can’t be a fair fight with Matt Jackson lurking on the outside - Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/dGSTmmmFDZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021

Nick maintains dominance through the commercials and is delivering his own kicks to the chest of Danielson but it fires him up and Bryan ends up spitting on his face and delivers his own kicks and chops before hitting his flying clothesline to send Nick to the mat before delivering his own chest kicks and getting a two when he finishes with a head kick. Danielson seems to have Nick where he wants him but Nick manages to hit two Superkicks to keep him alive. Nick gets a two and goes to the top rope to hit a 450 but Danielson flips it straight into the LeBell lock but Nick gets to the ropes to escape. Bryan goes back to the kicks but Nick dodges one and Danielson kicks a ring post and eats a Superkick and a German Suplex on the apron for good measure before Nick hits the Escalera to the outside and returns Danielson to the ring where he locks in the Sharpshooter. Danielson drags himself to the bottom rope to escape and rolls to the outside where Nick follows but misses his big kick and hits Brandon Cutler with it instead. Bryan uses this to take control once more as he hits his own Release German Suplex on the outside. He takes out Matt once back in the ring because the older Young Buck is on the apron remonstrating with the ref but Nick manages to almost steal it then with a two count on a Schoolboy. Danielson then eats a Superkick but it's not enough as Danielson grabs his arms and hits the Tiger Suplex with a bridge for a two and transitions into the Cattle Mutilation and Nick has to tap after an excellent match!

This is the vicious side of The American Dragon @bryandanielson - Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/akVYudbN9g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021

Omega and Cole come out after the match and Christian and Jurassic Express come out to back up Danielson as we get an Eight-Man-Tag team match on Wednesday with these men. This breaks into a fight and Danielson and Jungle Boy end it on top, getting visual submissions out of Omega and Cole respectfully to end the segment.

Powerhouse Hobbs & Hook Video Package

This is introduced as the above title but then Hobbs just introduces a video for the attention of Brian Cage from Ricky Starks. Looks like the feud between them isn't over yet. We head to break and when we come back, Ricky Starks joins the commentary booth and he and Taz talk about how great the video was.

CM Punk Video Package

Punk says that experience is what got him the win over Hobbs. He says that he has a target on his back and all the niceties from his return will soon be over but that's the way he likes it because he would rather take a bite and choke on greatness than starve on mediocrity. He wants to fight the best in AEW.

“I want the best people in AEW across the ring from me.”@CMPunk beat @DarbyAllin and survived #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs. What’s next for the Best in the World in #AEW? Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/SmzJkVVj7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero & Thunder Rosa via Pinfall (9:09) in a Three-Way Match

This match starts off with Nyla and Jade teaming up but Rosa managing to get the better of both of them but soon enough, she can't keep it up and Nyla catches her and slams her for our first two count. She then exits the ring and the temporary alliance ends as Jade and Nyla fight it out before Jade hits the Pump Kick and knocks Nyla over the top rope but Thunder Rosa attacks her when she isn't looking with the Missile Drop Kick as we head to break. When we return, its Rosa on top still but there's now a table set up on the outside and a trashcan in the ring. Rosa hits two dropkicks on Jade and hits a third with a trashcan in between them for a two that Nyla breaks up. Nyla then eats a Spinebuster from Jade and Pump Kick on Rosa before Nyla fires back with a Neckbreaker and locks in a single leg crab that Rosa breaks up. Rosa misses a dropkick on Nyla in the corner so Nyla tries to put Rosa through the table but Rosa then reverses to Powerbomb Nyla through it instead! Rosa tries to roll Nyla back into the ring but Nyla is knocked out and while she's struggling, Jade attacks her with a chair. She hits Rosa about 6 times to make sure she's down before she pins her to pick up an impressive victory against two of the big players in this division! I guess we really are saving Rosa vs Britt 2 for 2022!

Malakai Black Video Package

Malakai tells Cody he still won't do what's necessary and he hopes that the Black Mist he sprayed into Cody's face is eating Cody alive because it came from his heart. He says he has grown weary of the Nightmare Family and there are plenty of other souls in this company that need to know their own truth.

“For the Nightmare Family…I hope what I did consumes you all.” - #MalakaiBlack still has plenty of toll to collect in #AEW - Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fzNMwj5LDE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021

Sammy Guevara Video Package

Sammy says his goal is to be the one of the greatest TNT title champions but we know who the real greatest TNT champion ever is. He then tells Bobby Fish to walk through the forbidden door because Sammy will send him straight to Hell.

The challengers are knocking on The Forbidden Door to face new TNT Champion @sammyguevara. The Spanish God accepts the challenge to defend his title against @theBobbyFish.



Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2LNyvM2Qow — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark Henry asks why Matt Hardy what the mood is like for the HFO this week. Matt says the idea was Jack's idea but he doesn't seem to agree with Matt or know what's happening. Neither does Orange Cassidy who straight up tells Mark that he doesn't know what this is. When Mark explains the rules to him, Orange says he's not going to lose. Enough talking, time for the Main Event!!

Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy via (8:57) in a Hair vs Hair Match

Matt and Jack try to distract Cassidy and roll him up early on but they only get a two count and Cassidy is just too quick for Evans early on. Cassidy gets a two with his own roll up and it takes Hardy punching Orange on the outside for Evans to switch the momentum but then he hits a spinning kick and a 450 as we head to commercial. Cassidy just meets the 10 count and Evans continues to beat him down throughout the break and Hardy joins in when he can. Orange reverses a move to send Jack to the outside and takes out Matt Hardy and Jack Evans with Topes as we come back and Cassidy hits Crossbody which Evans rolls through with for a two. This is where the match heats up. Evans hits a kick to the face but misses the Standing Sky Twister Press. Cassidy goes for the Tilt-A-Whirl DDT but Evans turns it into a Northern Lights Suplex and then rolls through to hit a Michinoku Driver for a two and then the Standing Sky Twister Press for the same count. Evans goes for the Top Rope but misses and then Cassidy hits a DDT and a diving variant for another two. Matt Hardy calls out The Butcher, Blade & Bunny but the Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Kris Statlander appear to match them. Hardy calls out the rest of his goons but Dark Order come out and now the HFO are outnumbered. Back in the ring, Cassidy hits the Orange Punch and it's all over for Evans' hair.

After the match, Angelico tries to attack and gets dealt with by Dark Order so Matt and the rest of the HFO abandon TH2 and Cassidy and Best Friends shave Jack Evans. We close the show with the all the babyfaces doing the Best Friends hug spot with -1 to send the crowd home happy.

