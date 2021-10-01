Brock Lesnar Announces He's A Free Agent, Roman Reigns Wants Paul Heyman Left 'For Dead'

During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman.

Lesnar revealed his free-agent status will allow him to do whatever he wants.

Roman Reigns was then shown in his locker room and he's not happy with Lesnar saying he is still close with Heyman. Reigns then asked if his cousins The Usos were drafted to SmackDown. Heyman was unable to give a response.

Reigns then shouted at Heyman and told him to go to Monday's RAW to make sure that Jimmy and Jey Uso are drafted to SmackDown. Heyman then left the room.

Reigns told The Usos to go to RAW with Heyman and if they are not drafted to SmackDown then they will leave Heyman "for dead".