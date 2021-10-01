Edge Referenced AEW's FTR On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX.

Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edge's home and appeared on screen walking around his property.

An angry and concerned Edge ran backstage to call his wife Beth Phoenix and during the call to warn her said he was sending "Daniel and David" over to help. Interestingly Edge was referring to AEW's FTR.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR are Edge's friends in real life and Daniel and David are their real names.

Dax tweeted, "I’ll go over there right now & beat his little bitchass." Cash followed up with an animated gif of the Top Guys showing up in Daily’s Place riding their black truck for an AEW event.