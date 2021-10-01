Mojo Rawley Lands Himself A Big Role

Rawley was released by WWE in April 2021 due to budget cuts. During his time with WWE, he was a seven-time WWE 24/7 Champion[4] and the winner of the 2017 edition of the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

IT IS OFFICIAL!!!!! THE HYPE MAN HAS OFFICIALLY SIGNED TO BE THE NEW CO-HOST OF @TMZ_Sports !!!!! I’ll be joining @mikejbabcock and @ReneeMontgomery every Monday to Friday on @FS1 !!!! SO GET HYPED OR GET OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0FMDXhU9BA

You can see his announcement below:

Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports.

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role.

