Braun Strowman Was In Talks To Work With EC3's "Free The Narrative" Event The Day Before His Release

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 01, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, now going by his real name of Adam Scherr, apparently knew he wanted to appear at EC3's Free The Narrative event the day before his WWE release.

EC3 was interviewed by Fightful, where he had bits to say about this.

"The idea started the day before the formerly known as Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, was released from WWE. The discussions of this took place serendipitously, synchronized almost, so ironically sitting in this very room, talking about life and business. He was mentioning how he watched Free The Narrative I, it was the first time he watched a wrestling product from beginning to end and was kind of infatuated."

"He just started flowing ideas about, 'if this ever happened, what I would do in it and if I ever had the chance to be myself, here's who I would become' and it was all heartwarming, especially considering the size and strength of this man, to see him have true emotions of reality, to see him taken aback. Then, the next day, he was released."

The man helping put together these events, known as JC, spoke about Scherr's acting career.

"We were filming stuff for his acting career before. He was so busy that we didn't see him for a few months and when we started throwing ideas back and forth it was, 'Okay, cool, a year and a half, your contract is up. We can start working towards those ideas in a year and a half,' the next day, he's ours and we had to rush this into production."

EC3 stated that they didn't know he would be released, but there were some warnings.

"Implications, but not definitive. It was in a rocky period at the time and with everything taking place, it was not beyond the realm of possibility, but it was still shocking."

Source: fightful.com
