Chelsea Green Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

. @ImChelseaGreen is the fourth entrant in the #KnockoutsKnockdown tournament! Don't miss the MUST-SEE event on October 9th on @IMPACTPlusApp : https://t.co/5s5VXajN2T pic.twitter.com/8VaWVXzxUU

Green joins Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, and Lady Frost with the winner getting a shot at the Knockouts Championship, which Deonna Purrazzo currently holds.

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Chelsea Green as the fourth entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament which will take place on October 9, 2021

Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on Thursday, Oct. 21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The m[...] Oct 01 - WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on Thursday, Oct. 21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The m[...]

Why AEW Filed Trademark For 'King Of Harts'

In July 2021, AEW filed to trademark "King of Harts" with this originally planned to be the tournament name for the recently announced Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer New[...] Oct 01 - In July 2021, AEW filed to trademark "King of Harts" with this originally planned to be the tournament name for the recently announced Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer New[...]

Name For WWE 'Queen Of The Ring' Tournament Reportedly Revealed

The upcoming WWE women’s Queen Of The Ring tournament has reportedly been given a new name. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast recently revealed the finals of the tournament could take place [...] Oct 01 - The upcoming WWE women’s Queen Of The Ring tournament has reportedly been given a new name. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast recently revealed the finals of the tournament could take place [...]

Oliver Luck’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Set For Trial Next Year

A new date has been set for the lawsuit between Vince McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck. Luck filed a legal lawsuit against former XLF owner Vince McMahon for wrongful termination of hi[...] Oct 01 - A new date has been set for the lawsuit between Vince McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck. Luck filed a legal lawsuit against former XLF owner Vince McMahon for wrongful termination of hi[...]

Mansoor Cut His Hair Because His Dad Thought He Was Mustafa Ali

Mansoor recently cut his hair, going from long flowing locks to a shorter style. The reason for this was revealed during an appearance on UpUpDownDown. "I cut my hair because my dad saw a picture o[...] Oct 01 - Mansoor recently cut his hair, going from long flowing locks to a shorter style. The reason for this was revealed during an appearance on UpUpDownDown. "I cut my hair because my dad saw a picture o[...]

Brie Bella Says Bryan Danielson Was Conflicted About Joining AEW

Brie Bella was recently a guest on Sippin' The Tea with Ariane Andrew, where she spoke about Bryan Danielson feeling conflicted about joining All Elite Wrestling. "I have to tell you, all summer lo[...] Oct 01 - Brie Bella was recently a guest on Sippin' The Tea with Ariane Andrew, where she spoke about Bryan Danielson feeling conflicted about joining All Elite Wrestling. "I have to tell you, all summer lo[...]

EC3 Talks About "Killing The Monster" Of Braun Strowman

EC3 was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) at Free The Narrative 2: The Monster In Us All. &[...] Oct 01 - EC3 was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) at Free The Narrative 2: The Monster In Us All. &[...]

PHOTO: Benjy Guevara Shows Off Redesigned TNT Championship Title

Following his TNT Championship win on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara unveiled a new design for the singles title during a photoshoot backstage. It also appears his cat Benjy is very fond of the new titl[...] Oct 01 - Following his TNT Championship win on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara unveiled a new design for the singles title during a photoshoot backstage. It also appears his cat Benjy is very fond of the new titl[...]

Rumored NXT Names Moving In WWE Draft 2021

Tonight on SmackDown, night one of the WWE Draft will kick off with speculation leading into the big event that NXT will have involvement. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter i[...] Oct 01 - Tonight on SmackDown, night one of the WWE Draft will kick off with speculation leading into the big event that NXT will have involvement. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter i[...]

Video Goes Viral Of WWE Cameraman Tampering With Ring Ropes At Extreme Rules PPV

A video has gone viral on social media which appears to show a WWE cameraman using bolt cutters or a knife to cut the ring ropes which led to a deliberate rope "malfunction" leading to 'The Demon' Fin[...] Oct 01 - A video has gone viral on social media which appears to show a WWE cameraman using bolt cutters or a knife to cut the ring ropes which led to a deliberate rope "malfunction" leading to 'The Demon' Fin[...]

AEW Set To Announce Casino Ladder Match Participants On Tonight's Rampage

AEW has announced that on tonight’s Rampage on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan will announce the participants of the Casino Ladder Match for Dynamite. The winner of the match will get a guaranteed [...] Oct 01 - AEW has announced that on tonight’s Rampage on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan will announce the participants of the Casino Ladder Match for Dynamite. The winner of the match will get a guaranteed [...]

WWE Survivor Series Ticket Sales Not Doing So Well

The WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on November 21, 2021. The venue can hold 19,000 give or take production changes. A report from Dave [...] Oct 01 - The WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on November 21, 2021. The venue can hold 19,000 give or take production changes. A report from Dave [...]

Pat McAfee On Vince McMahon 'In His Ear' During SmackDown Commentary

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani show including his current role on SmackDown: How he became a SmackDown commentator: "I thin[...] Oct 01 - WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani show including his current role on SmackDown: How he became a SmackDown commentator: "I thin[...]

WATCH: Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage GCW Fight Club Countdown Special Documentary

This morning, GCW released the official Countdown documentary for their match of the year, Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage. The documentary was directed by Nick Mondo. You can watch it below: [...] Oct 01 - This morning, GCW released the official Countdown documentary for their match of the year, Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage. The documentary was directed by Nick Mondo. You can watch it below: [...]

Matt Riddle Discusses Being Himself In WWE

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves during which he talked about why he can be himself in WWE: "I think the reason why I can still be mostly [...] Oct 01 - Matt Riddle was recently a guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves during which he talked about why he can be himself in WWE: "I think the reason why I can still be mostly [...]

WWE Announces New Co-host For RAW Talk and Talking Smack

WWE issued the following press release announcing Jackie Redmond as the new co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack. Jackie Redmond is set to join WWE as the new co-host of Raw Talk and [...] Oct 01 - WWE issued the following press release announcing Jackie Redmond as the new co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack. Jackie Redmond is set to join WWE as the new co-host of Raw Talk and [...]

WWE Source Comments On Shane McMahon’s Relationship With Vince McMahon

It was reported recently that Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE for now, and this has of course had fans wondering about Shane's relationship with his father Vince McMahon, who he fell out [...] Oct 01 - It was reported recently that Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE for now, and this has of course had fans wondering about Shane's relationship with his father Vince McMahon, who he fell out [...]

News & Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Rampage was pre-taped on Wednesday at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. It will be airing tonight on TNT. The following matches will air: - Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson [...] Oct 01 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage was pre-taped on Wednesday at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. It will be airing tonight on TNT. The following matches will air: - Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson [...]

News & Preview For Tonight's WWE Draft Edition Of SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will feature all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view and also[...] Oct 01 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will feature all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view and also[...]

Mick Foley Is Coming To Atlantic City For GCW

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley will be heading to Game Changer Wrestling in Atlantic City for Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage The Hardcore legend will be at the event to present the GCW World Championship pri[...] Oct 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley will be heading to Game Changer Wrestling in Atlantic City for Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage The Hardcore legend will be at the event to present the GCW World Championship pri[...]

WATCH: IMPACT Wrestling Announce New Digital Media Championship

On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, it was announced that a tournament will be held to crown the first-ever "Digital Media" champion. The winner of the tournament will be determined at the upcom[...] Oct 01 - On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, it was announced that a tournament will be held to crown the first-ever "Digital Media" champion. The winner of the tournament will be determined at the upcom[...]

AEW 'Significantly' Outdrew WWE Live Crowd Numbers In September

AEW events throughout the month of September significantly outdrew WWE shows in terms of live crowd attendance according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "We’ll have more next week on this whe[...] Oct 01 - AEW events throughout the month of September significantly outdrew WWE shows in terms of live crowd attendance according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "We’ll have more next week on this whe[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results 9/30/21

IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 30, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/30/2021) This week's show kicks off with a highlight package showing[...] Oct 01 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 30, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/30/2021) This week's show kicks off with a highlight package showing[...]