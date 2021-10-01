Name For WWE 'Queen Of The Ring' Tournament Reportedly Revealed

The upcoming WWE women’s Queen Of The Ring tournament has reportedly been given a new name.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast recently revealed the finals of the tournament could take place when the company returns to Saudi Arabia. So far, only two women's matches have taken place in Saudi Arabia, with the first one occurring at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 between Natalya and Lacey Evans.

Zarian is now reporting Queen Of The Ring has a new name:

"Queen’s Crown Tournament” is the official name moving forward for “Queen of The Ring”"