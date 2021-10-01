Oliver Luck’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Set For Trial Next Year

A new date has been set for the lawsuit between Vince McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck.

Luck filed a legal lawsuit against former XLF owner Vince McMahon for wrongful termination of his contract, with Luck believing he was fired without cause and believes he is owed pay for the remaining three years on the contract he originally signed. The contract had a personal guarantee attached to it by McMahon.

Luck is aiming to recover $23.8 million in salary and bonuses.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden of Connecticut has set deadlines in the lawsuit hearing, including a February 4, 2022, joint trial memorandum, leading up to guidance to have the case ready for trial by March 7, 2022.

