Brie Bella Says Bryan Danielson Was Conflicted About Joining AEW

"Brie's great. She literally just wanted me to be happy. She was always like 'Hey, whatever you decide, I want to 100 percent support you.' So there was never any pressure from her being like 'Hey, this might affect Total Bellas' or anything like that. She never wants to even talk about that. She was like 'I just want you to be happy.' So I'm a very lucky man to have such a supportive wife."

Bryan Danielson himself echoed this sentiment in an interview he had with Bleacher Report.

"I have to tell you, all summer long, he kept contemplating, kept going back and forth. He took the summer off and I just remember every other day, he honestly didn't know where he was gonna end up, and then just finally, one day it spoke to him, he felt it. Because I was like, 'I am not helping you make a decision. You're 40 years old, this is probably going to be your last run. So you have to just let your heart tell you where to go.' I'm like, 'Just because I'm with WWE, doesn't mean you have to be there,' because I don't know if I'll make a comeback. To be honest, I told Nicole, maybe in a year or so. But like right now, my life -- we're so busy with our companies and the kids, like taking Birdie to school. That's a whole thing in itself."

Brie Bella was recently a guest on Sippin' The Tea with Ariane Andrew, where she spoke about Bryan Danielson feeling conflicted about joining All Elite Wrestling.

