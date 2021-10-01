EC3 Talks About "Killing The Monster" Of Braun Strowman

EC3 was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) at Free The Narrative 2: The Monster In Us All.

“It’s not really a main event.”

“The Narrative doesn’t have main events. This is not a wrestling show, per se. This is an experience. It is the final fight on the Free The Narrative feature, for sure, but by no means is it a wrestling match, by no means is there a paid audience in an arena or a stadium, by no means is there a timekeeper or security, by no means is there any authority in the ring. There’s no referee. This is a fight, and the fight isn’t just between myself and Adam Scherr. The fight is between Adam Scherr and the monster within him.”

"Whether friend or foe, in The Narrative, you fight because again, the fight isn’t against an opponent in the ring. The fight is against the person inside you, and Adam Scherr is going through an awakening right now.” “He’s lost everything that has meant something to him. He’s not only lost his cushy job as being a star in a corporate wrestling world, but he’s also lost friends.”

“He’s lost family along the way, and the only person that’s accountable for that is himself. So in Free The Narrative: The Monster In Us All, Adam Scherr is going to have to confront him himself, the creation that he’s become. He’s not his own man. He was created. He was created in a sports entertainment lab by a mad scientist. He’s Victor Frankenstein’s monster, and to eventually get past that, to move forward with his life and his career, he has to kill what’s been created. He has to kill Braun Strowman. He has to kill the monster. I’m just happy to assist.”