Video Goes Viral Of WWE Cameraman Tampering With Ring Ropes At Extreme Rules PPV

I just watched it back on the video I took. They were bolt cutters. You can zoom in on him in the right hand corner pic.twitter.com/NUdiojwpfy

I found out this on Facebook 👀 pic.twitter.com/D6W163edrb

Check out the footage below.

The fan-recorded video was shot from in the crowd and it seems to show the cameraman caught red-handed.

A video has gone viral on social media which appears to show a WWE cameraman using bolt cutters or a knife to cut the ring ropes which led to a deliberate rope "malfunction" leading to 'The Demon' Finn Balor losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this past Sunday.

