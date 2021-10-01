AEW Set To Announce Casino Ladder Match Participants On Tonight's Rampage

AEW has announced that on tonight’s Rampage on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan will announce the participants of the Casino Ladder Match for Dynamite. The winner of the match will get a guaranteed shot at the AEW World title.

For those not familiar with the match, it differs somewhat from a standard ladder match. Instead of all the wrestlers being in the ring at once, only two wrestlers will start. Then every two minutes, a new wrestler joins the match. This happens until every participant has entered the match.

The match can be won before all the competitors join the ring.