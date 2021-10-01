WWE Survivor Series Ticket Sales Not Doing So Well

The WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on November 21, 2021. The venue can hold 19,000 give or take production changes.

A report from Dave Meltzer reveals the show has only sold 6,835 tickets so far with the secondary market making up 2,107 of tickets sold, "which means 44.8 percent of ticket sales went to secondary market brokers."

Meltzer noted that such levels of tickets entering the secondary market are "unusually high" for such an event. WWE has in past years sold out the Barclays Center almost instantly.

WWE will no doubt be looking to book major matches and more to get fans buying more tickets in the weeks leading up to the big event.