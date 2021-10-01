WWE Source Comments On Shane McMahon’s Relationship With Vince McMahon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2021
It was reported recently that
Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE for now, and this has of course had fans wondering about Shane's relationship with his father Vince McMahon, who he fell out with back in 2009 when he originally left the company.
A WWE source reached out to
WrestlingNews.co to comment on Shane’s relationship with his father and said, "I know that fans want to think that there is this friction between Shane and Vince but their relationship is great. When Shane returned in 2016 it was agreed by everyone that he would only work as a talent. That is what Shane wanted. Shane has other business interests. It was never a secret that he wasn’t involved in the business side of WWE."
The source noted that Shane and Vince patched up their differences long before his 2016 return.
