News & Preview For Tonight's WWE Draft Edition Of SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will feature all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view and also kick off Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft.

As of this report, no matches have been announced, but we do know that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear to respond to Seth Rollins. Additionally, Sasha Banks will be on tonight's broadcast having made her surprise return at Extreme Rules during the match between Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE is advertising universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is the dark main event with RAW Superstars WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle also advertised.