AEW 'Significantly' Outdrew WWE Live Crowd Numbers In September

WWE are looking to increase their Stadium shows over the next 18-months.

AEW's last major event was at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a crowd of 20,000 fans in attendance.

"We’ll have more next week on this when I go through all the September business numbers, but AEW did outdraw WWE significantly per show. I’ll figure with and without Arthur Ashe Stadium. For October advances, AEW is slightly ahead paid even though both Miami shows are not doing well. Really October looks closer to a dead heat with both companies way down from September because nobody has the big shows like AEW had in Newark and New York and WWE had in Philadelphia"

AEW events throughout the month of September significantly outdrew WWE shows in terms of live crowd attendance according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

News & Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Rampage was pre-taped on Wednesday at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. It will be airing tonight on TNT. The following matches will air: - Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson [...] Oct 01 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage was pre-taped on Wednesday at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. It will be airing tonight on TNT. The following matches will air: - Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson [...]

News & Preview For Tonight's WWE Draft Edition Of SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will feature all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view and also[...] Oct 01 - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will feature all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view and also[...]

Mick Foley Is Coming To Atlantic City For GCW

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley will be heading to Game Changer Wrestling in Atlantic City for Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage The Hardcore legend will be at the event to present the GCW World Championship pri[...] Oct 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley will be heading to Game Changer Wrestling in Atlantic City for Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage The Hardcore legend will be at the event to present the GCW World Championship pri[...]

WATCH: IMPACT Wrestling Announce New Digital Media Championship

On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, it was announced that a tournament will be held to crown the first-ever "Digital Media" champion. The winner of the tournament will be determined at the upcom[...] Oct 01 - On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, it was announced that a tournament will be held to crown the first-ever "Digital Media" champion. The winner of the tournament will be determined at the upcom[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results 9/30/21

IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 30, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/30/2021) This week's show kicks off with a highlight package showing[...] Oct 01 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 30, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/30/2021) This week's show kicks off with a highlight package showing[...]

Toni Storm and Juice Robinson Announce Engagement

Toni Storm and Juice Robison have officially announced that they are engaged. Storm took to Instagram and posted the following: View this post o[...] Oct 01 - Toni Storm and Juice Robison have officially announced that they are engaged. Storm took to Instagram and posted the following: View this post o[...]

The IInspiration Reveal Their First Post-WWE Appearance Schedule

The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) have taken to their new podcast, Off Her Chops, to announce their first official appearances following their release from WWE. These are just signings and not [...] Oct 01 - The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) have taken to their new podcast, Off Her Chops, to announce their first official appearances following their release from WWE. These are just signings and not [...]

Top RAW Superstar Teases Move To SmackDown In Upcoming WWE Draft

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased a move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the WWE Draft. Lashley lost the WWE championship earlier this month to Big E via a Money i[...] Sep 30 - Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased a move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the WWE Draft. Lashley lost the WWE championship earlier this month to Big E via a Money i[...]

AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship Celebration

AEW has released exclusive footage of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship victory celebration from Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The footage includes comments from "The Spanish God" and video of [...] Sep 30 - AEW has released exclusive footage of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship victory celebration from Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The footage includes comments from "The Spanish God" and video of [...]

Extreme Expose Reuniting After 14 Years

Former WWE Divas Kelly Kelly, Layla and Brooke Adams (Extreme Expose in WWE) are reuniting after 14 years. Extreme Expose, formerly known as Kelly's Expose, was a tag team and In-ring dance segment co[...] Sep 30 - Former WWE Divas Kelly Kelly, Layla and Brooke Adams (Extreme Expose in WWE) are reuniting after 14 years. Extreme Expose, formerly known as Kelly's Expose, was a tag team and In-ring dance segment co[...]

'They’ve Put Me On The Retired Bench For Life' Nikki Bella Done In WWE Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently made a guest appearance on the Sippin The Tea during which she discussed a potential in-ring return, but according to Bella that will not be happening anyti[...] Sep 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently made a guest appearance on the Sippin The Tea during which she discussed a potential in-ring return, but according to Bella that will not be happening anyti[...]

Hall Of Famer Didn't Want To Boss The Boys, Turned Down WWE Role

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed during an interview with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw that Vince McMahon offered him a chance to return to the company as backstage pr[...] Sep 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed during an interview with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw that Vince McMahon offered him a chance to return to the company as backstage pr[...]

Viewership Revealed For First Episode Of 'Rhodes To The Top'

Rhodes to the Top, the reality show focused on the lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes, officially premiered on TNT on Wednesday night following this week's AEW Dynamite. Viewership figures are i[...] Sep 30 - Rhodes to the Top, the reality show focused on the lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes, officially premiered on TNT on Wednesday night following this week's AEW Dynamite. Viewership figures are i[...]

IMPACT Wrestling To Introduce New Championship Tonight

IMPACT Wrestling will be introducing a new championship title for the promotion tonight, according to PWInsider. The report reveals there will be an announcement soon about a tournament to crown an i[...] Sep 30 - IMPACT Wrestling will be introducing a new championship title for the promotion tonight, according to PWInsider. The report reveals there will be an announcement soon about a tournament to crown an i[...]

Update On WWE Evil Docuseries

As previously reported, John Cena is working on a new WWE docuseries that will air on Peacock, titled "WWE Evil" which he will narrate and executive produce. The docuseries will be "an entertaining &[...] Sep 30 - As previously reported, John Cena is working on a new WWE docuseries that will air on Peacock, titled "WWE Evil" which he will narrate and executive produce. The docuseries will be "an entertaining &[...]

Dan Lambert Discusses Working With Tony Khan In AEW

During an interview with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and coach Dan Lambert discussed working in AEW and Tony Khan. Check out the highlights below: Dan Lam[...] Sep 30 - During an interview with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and coach Dan Lambert discussed working in AEW and Tony Khan. Check out the highlights below: Dan Lam[...]

CM Punk Discusses Backstage Reaction To His Pipe Bomb Promo

CM Punk delivered one of the most memorable promos in pro wrestling history on an episode of WWE RAW in the lead-up to his WWE Championship match with John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV event[...] Sep 30 - CM Punk delivered one of the most memorable promos in pro wrestling history on an episode of WWE RAW in the lead-up to his WWE Championship match with John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV event[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight at 8 PM ET. Christopher Daniels will return to the ring tonight going up against Madman Fulton in a singles match. Below is the c[...] Sep 30 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight at 8 PM ET. Christopher Daniels will return to the ring tonight going up against Madman Fulton in a singles match. Below is the c[...]

Ring Of Honor Signs Women's Wrestler

ROH has officially signed Trish Adora to their women's division. The signing was announced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday Adora commen[...] Sep 30 - ROH has officially signed Trish Adora to their women's division. The signing was announced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday Adora commen[...]

Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas Were Originally Supposed To Be in Diamond Mine

After initially leaving NXT back in April, Roderick Strong returned on June 22nd as the leader of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hachiman. During an appearance on the Meep Meep pod[...] Sep 30 - After initially leaving NXT back in April, Roderick Strong returned on June 22nd as the leader of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hachiman. During an appearance on the Meep Meep pod[...]

Bronson Reed Talks His Reaction To WWE NXT Release, Future and More

JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) was a guest on the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about signing a contract extension before his NXT release, being in talks with "all of the[...] Sep 30 - JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) was a guest on the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about signing a contract extension before his NXT release, being in talks with "all of the[...]

MLW Announces Huge 12-Man Tag Match For This Saturday's Fightland Event

MLW has put out a press release announcing a huge 12-man tag team match for MLW Fightland this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 12-man Survival Tag signedWho will claim Cesar’s rew[...] Sep 30 - MLW has put out a press release announcing a huge 12-man tag team match for MLW Fightland this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 12-man Survival Tag signedWho will claim Cesar’s rew[...]

Former NXT Star Coming To AEW To Challenge Sammy Guevara For TNT Championship

AEW told fans to stick through the premiere of Roads To The Top to hear from Sammy Guevara following his TNT Championship victory against Miro on this most recent edition of Dynamite. I’d lik[...] Sep 30 - AEW told fans to stick through the premiere of Roads To The Top to hear from Sammy Guevara following his TNT Championship victory against Miro on this most recent edition of Dynamite. I’d lik[...]