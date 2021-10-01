The IInspiration Reveal Their First Post-WWE Appearance Schedule

The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) have taken to their new podcast, Off Her Chops, to announce their first official appearances following their release from WWE. These are just signings and not actually in-ring, but they are on their way.

They stated during their podcast that this is only the beginning, and they're taking everything "one month at a time." They also announced that the second season of their podcast will begin on October 28th through a new podcast platform in Hurrdat Media. They also plan on releasing their new entrance music sometime this month.