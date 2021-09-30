I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE . Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. 👊🏾 #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/sYqB4CE4bT

Lashley recently took to Twitter to suggest a move to SmackDown could be on the cards. "I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE. Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. #WWEDraft," he tweeted.

Lashley lost the WWE championship earlier this month to Big E via a Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in, and he has not recovered since then.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased a move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the WWE Draft.

» More News From This Feed

Top RAW Teases Move To SmackDown In Upcoming WWE Draft

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased a move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the WWE Draft. Lashley lost the WWE championship earlier this month to Big E via a Money i[...] Sep 30 - Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased a move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the WWE Draft. Lashley lost the WWE championship earlier this month to Big E via a Money i[...]

AEW Posts Exclusive Footage Of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship Celebration

AEW has released exclusive footage of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship victory celebration from Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The footage includes comments from "The Spanish God" and video of [...] Sep 30 - AEW has released exclusive footage of Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship victory celebration from Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The footage includes comments from "The Spanish God" and video of [...]

Extreme Expose Reuniting After 14 Years

Former WWE Divas Kelly Kelly, Layla and Brooke Adams (Extreme Expose in WWE) are reuniting after 14 years. Extreme Expose, formerly known as Kelly's Expose, was a tag team and In-ring dance segment co[...] Sep 30 - Former WWE Divas Kelly Kelly, Layla and Brooke Adams (Extreme Expose in WWE) are reuniting after 14 years. Extreme Expose, formerly known as Kelly's Expose, was a tag team and In-ring dance segment co[...]

'They’ve Put Me On The Retired Bench For Life' Nikki Bella Done In WWE Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently made a guest appearance on the Sippin The Tea during which she discussed a potential in-ring return, but according to Bella that will not be happening anyti[...] Sep 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently made a guest appearance on the Sippin The Tea during which she discussed a potential in-ring return, but according to Bella that will not be happening anyti[...]

Hall Of Famer Didn't Want To Boss The Boys, Turned Down WWE Role

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed during an interview with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw that Vince McMahon offered him a chance to return to the company as backstage pr[...] Sep 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed during an interview with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw that Vince McMahon offered him a chance to return to the company as backstage pr[...]

Viewership Revealed For First Episode Of 'Rhodes To The Top'

Rhodes to the Top, the reality show focused on the lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes, officially premiered on TNT on Wednesday night following this week's AEW Dynamite. Viewership figures are i[...] Sep 30 - Rhodes to the Top, the reality show focused on the lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes, officially premiered on TNT on Wednesday night following this week's AEW Dynamite. Viewership figures are i[...]

IMPACT Wrestling To Introduce New Championship Tonight

IMPACT Wrestling will be introducing a new championship title for the promotion tonight, according to PWInsider. The report reveals there will be an announcement soon about a tournament to crown an i[...] Sep 30 - IMPACT Wrestling will be introducing a new championship title for the promotion tonight, according to PWInsider. The report reveals there will be an announcement soon about a tournament to crown an i[...]

Update On WWE Evil Docuseries

As previously reported, John Cena is working on a new WWE docuseries that will air on Peacock, titled "WWE Evil" which he will narrate and executive produce. The docuseries will be "an entertaining &[...] Sep 30 - As previously reported, John Cena is working on a new WWE docuseries that will air on Peacock, titled "WWE Evil" which he will narrate and executive produce. The docuseries will be "an entertaining &[...]

Dan Lambert Discusses Working With Tony Khan In AEW

During an interview with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and coach Dan Lambert discussed working in AEW and Tony Khan. Check out the highlights below: Dan Lam[...] Sep 30 - During an interview with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and coach Dan Lambert discussed working in AEW and Tony Khan. Check out the highlights below: Dan Lam[...]

CM Punk Discusses Backstage Reaction To His Pipe Bomb Promo

CM Punk delivered one of the most memorable promos in pro wrestling history on an episode of WWE RAW in the lead-up to his WWE Championship match with John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV event[...] Sep 30 - CM Punk delivered one of the most memorable promos in pro wrestling history on an episode of WWE RAW in the lead-up to his WWE Championship match with John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV event[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight at 8 PM ET. Christopher Daniels will return to the ring tonight going up against Madman Fulton in a singles match. Below is the c[...] Sep 30 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight at 8 PM ET. Christopher Daniels will return to the ring tonight going up against Madman Fulton in a singles match. Below is the c[...]

Ring Of Honor Signs Women's Wrestler

ROH has officially signed Trish Adora to their women's division. The signing was announced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday Adora commen[...] Sep 30 - ROH has officially signed Trish Adora to their women's division. The signing was announced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday Adora commen[...]

Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas Were Originally Supposed To Be in Diamond Mine

After initially leaving NXT back in April, Roderick Strong returned on June 22nd as the leader of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hachiman. During an appearance on the Meep Meep pod[...] Sep 30 - After initially leaving NXT back in April, Roderick Strong returned on June 22nd as the leader of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hachiman. During an appearance on the Meep Meep pod[...]

Bronson Reed Talks His Reaction To WWE NXT Release, Future and More

JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) was a guest on the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about signing a contract extension before his NXT release, being in talks with "all of the[...] Sep 30 - JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) was a guest on the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about signing a contract extension before his NXT release, being in talks with "all of the[...]

MLW Announces Huge 12-Man Tag Match For This Saturday's Fightland Event

MLW has put out a press release announcing a huge 12-man tag team match for MLW Fightland this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 12-man Survival Tag signedWho will claim Cesar’s rew[...] Sep 30 - MLW has put out a press release announcing a huge 12-man tag team match for MLW Fightland this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 12-man Survival Tag signedWho will claim Cesar’s rew[...]

Former NXT Star Coming To AEW To Challenge Sammy Guevara For TNT Championship

AEW told fans to stick through the premiere of Roads To The Top to hear from Sammy Guevara following his TNT Championship victory against Miro on this most recent edition of Dynamite. I’d lik[...] Sep 30 - AEW told fans to stick through the premiere of Roads To The Top to hear from Sammy Guevara following his TNT Championship victory against Miro on this most recent edition of Dynamite. I’d lik[...]

JBL Addresses Mauro Ranallo Bullying Accusations In WWE

In 2017, Mauro Ranallo departed WWE as the lead announcer of SmackDown and at the time there were reports of bullying from WWE Hall Of Famer JBL which Ranallo later denied. JBL recently appeared on R[...] Sep 30 - In 2017, Mauro Ranallo departed WWE as the lead announcer of SmackDown and at the time there were reports of bullying from WWE Hall Of Famer JBL which Ranallo later denied. JBL recently appeared on R[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 10/1/21

AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage after Wesnesday'ss live Dynamite broadcast in Rochester, NY. Check out the spoilers for Rampage and Dark: Elevation, courtesy of WrestlingObserver.com: [...] Sep 30 - AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage after Wesnesday'ss live Dynamite broadcast in Rochester, NY. Check out the spoilers for Rampage and Dark: Elevation, courtesy of WrestlingObserver.com: [...]

Shane McMahon Reportedly No Longer Involved With WWE

Wrestling Inc and Fightul are both reporting that Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE and his future in pro wrestling remains unclear. Shane has rarely been seen at WWE offices over the last[...] Sep 30 - Wrestling Inc and Fightul are both reporting that Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE and his future in pro wrestling remains unclear. Shane has rarely been seen at WWE offices over the last[...]

Jungle Kyona Announces She Is Leaving STARDOM

Jungle Kyona has posted an open letter on Twitter announcing that she is leaving STARDOM, the federation she has been wrestling in for the past 6 years. “Dear everyone, it’s Jungle Kyon[...] Sep 30 - Jungle Kyona has posted an open letter on Twitter announcing that she is leaving STARDOM, the federation she has been wrestling in for the past 6 years. “Dear everyone, it’s Jungle Kyon[...]

Adam Cole On What Shawn Michaels and Triple H Taught Him In NXT, Their Reaction To Him Leaving For AEW

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Michaels worked with me a ton. I think he had maybe co[...] Sep 30 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Michaels worked with me a ton. I think he had maybe co[...]

Big E Defends Part-Time Stars In WWE

WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill will or judgement towards them, and explained why. [...] Sep 30 - WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill will or judgement towards them, and explained why. [...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Takahashi def BUSHI G1 Climax (A Block): Tomohiro I[...] Sep 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Takahashi def BUSHI G1 Climax (A Block): Tomohiro I[...]

Seth Rollins Says Triple H "Saw Nothing Special In Him", Butted Heads With Terry Taylor

On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H during his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls S[...] Sep 30 - On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H during his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls S[...]