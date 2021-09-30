Top RAW Superstar Teases Move To SmackDown In Upcoming WWE Draft

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased a move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the WWE Draft.

Lashley lost the WWE championship earlier this month to Big E via a Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in, and he has not recovered since then.

Lashley recently took to Twitter to suggest a move to SmackDown could be on the cards. "I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE. Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. #WWEDraft," he tweeted.