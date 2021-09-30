Extreme Expose Reuniting After 14 Years

Former WWE Divas Kelly Kelly, Layla and Brooke Adams (Extreme Expose in WWE) are reuniting after 14 years. Extreme Expose, formerly known as Kelly's Expose, was a tag team and In-ring dance segment consisting of Kelly Kelly, Brooke Adams, and Layla in WWE on its ECW brand.

All three women are set to appear at Legends Of The Ring on October 2, 2021.

Layla tweeted the following:

"The Ladies are finally all gonna be together again in 14 years at Legends of the Ring Oct 2nd

Extreme Expose first-ever appearance!! First-ever in-person photo opt"

The Ladies are finally all gonna be together again in 14 years at Legends of the Ring Oct 2nd

Extreme Expose first-ever appearance!! First-ever in-person photo opt

Presales are also available @legendsofthering.com

It's going to be an event to remember! 💋 pic.twitter.com/wG9NWKH9Wp — Layla El (@mslayel) September 21, 2021

Watch some Extreme Expose below: