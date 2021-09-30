'They’ve Put Me On The Retired Bench For Life' Nikki Bella Done In WWE Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently made a guest appearance on the Sippin The Tea during which she discussed a potential in-ring return, but according to Bella that will not be happening anytime soon.

On not being cleared to compete:

"I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass. That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road."

On life right now:

"I love waking up in the sun comes behind the mountains and it shoots on the vineyards and I just stare at it every morning, because Mateo has me up at 5 AM, and [I love seeing] how the sun sets. I know I’m where my soul is meant to be. The wine industry, winemaking, and anything with wine, I’m like happy It’s my happy place."

FULL MATCH - Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella: WWE Hell in a Cell 2014