Hall Of Famer Didn't Want To Boss The Boys, Turned Down WWE Role

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed during an interview with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw that Vince McMahon offered him a chance to return to the company as backstage producer, but he turned the role down as he didn't want to give "marching orders of creative to the boys"

"Vince has offered me a position in the past. He has told me, ‘When you’re ready, I’d love to have you here as a producer.’ I don’t think the job is the same job it used to be when you (Gerald Brisco) were a producer or an agent. I believe the producers and agents now just kind of carry the marching orders of creative to the boys, and I don’t think the boys have as much input into things these days."

"I do consider myself creative and if I don’t feel like that creativity can be put to work, for the guys and the girls putting their matches together, I kind of feel stifled. I would try it one day. It’s just it seems different than when you (Gerald Brisco) and Pat (Patterson) and Jack (Lanza) and Michael (Hayes) and the agents that I grew up on and worked with than they are today."