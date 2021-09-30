Dan Lambert Discusses Working With Tony Khan In AEW

During an interview with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and coach Dan Lambert discussed working in AEW and Tony Khan.

Check out the highlights below:

Dan Lambert on having input and creative control for your promos in AEW:

“Luckily, over there you get some input into what you’re going to do. You write your own scripts. You say what you want to say. You can incorporate some of your own personality if you want to and it seems like the people who get the best reactions do. I think you see certain guys in pro-wrestling who come up with something that has nothing to do with how they truly feel or who they really are. They force it and it doesn’t really connect with people.”

His thoughts on working with Tony Khan:

“I don’t know what it’s like for everybody there. I can only speak for myself. But the first time I walked in, I texted Tony before I got there and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to say something like this,’ And he texted me back and said, ‘great.’ He [Khan] obviously is going to have some creative control if I’m going to do something that’s going to be stupid or get somebody in trouble; although, it might be fun to get cancelled. But I don’t want to cause him any headaches, but at some point, that might happen.”