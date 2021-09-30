Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas Were Originally Supposed To Be in Diamond Mine

After initially leaving NXT back in April, Roderick Strong returned on June 22nd as the leader of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hachiman.

During an appearance on the Meep Meep podcast, Roderick Strong confirmed that Marina Shafir was planned to be part of the group, with them even having gone as far as to make custom gear made for everyone involved, including Shafir and Arturo Ruas, who was also supposed to be part of the group.

Both Ruas and Shafir were released from WWE on June 25th, thus never got to debut in the group.