AEW Rampage Spoilers For 10/1/21

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 30 - CM Punk delivered one of the most memorable promos in pro wrestling history on an episode of WWE RAW in the lead-up to his WWE Championship match with John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV event[...]
Sep 30 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight at 8 PM ET. Christopher Daniels will return to the ring tonight going up against Madman Fulton in a singles match. Below is the c[...]
Sep 30
Ring Of Honor Signs Women's Wrestler ROH has officially signed Trish Adora to their women's division. The signing was announced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday Adora commen[...]
Sep 30 - ROH has officially signed Trish Adora to their women's division. The signing was announced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday Adora commen[...]
Sep 30 - After initially leaving NXT back in April, Roderick Strong returned on June 22nd as the leader of Diamond Mine with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust, and Hachiman. During an appearance on the Meep Meep pod[...]
Sep 30 - JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) was a guest on the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about signing a contract extension before his NXT release, being in talks with "all of the[...]
Sep 30 - MLW has put out a press release announcing a huge 12-man tag team match for MLW Fightland this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 12-man Survival Tag signedWho will claim Cesar’s rew[...]
Sep 30 - AEW told fans to stick through the premiere of Roads To The Top to hear from Sammy Guevara following his TNT Championship victory against Miro on this most recent edition of Dynamite. I’d lik[...]
Sep 30 - In 2017, Mauro Ranallo departed WWE as the lead announcer of SmackDown and at the time there were reports of bullying from WWE Hall Of Famer JBL which Ranallo later denied. JBL recently appeared on R[...]
Sep 30
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 10/1/21 AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage after Wesnesday'ss live Dynamite broadcast in Rochester, NY. Check out the spoilers for Rampage and Dark: Elevation, courtesy of WrestlingObserver.com: [...]
Sep 30 - AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage after Wesnesday'ss live Dynamite broadcast in Rochester, NY. Check out the spoilers for Rampage and Dark: Elevation, courtesy of WrestlingObserver.com: [...]
Sep 30 - Wrestling Inc and Fightul are both reporting that Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE and his future in pro wrestling remains unclear. Shane has rarely been seen at WWE offices over the last[...]
Sep 30
Jungle Kyona Announces She Is Leaving STARDOM Jungle Kyona has posted an open letter on Twitter announcing that she is leaving STARDOM, the federation she has been wrestling in for the past 6 years. “Dear everyone, it’s Jungle Kyon[...]
Sep 30 - Jungle Kyona has posted an open letter on Twitter announcing that she is leaving STARDOM, the federation she has been wrestling in for the past 6 years. “Dear everyone, it’s Jungle Kyon[...]
Sep 30 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Michaels worked with me a ton. I think he had maybe co[...]
Sep 30
Big E Defends Part-Time Stars In WWE WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill will or judgement towards them, and explained why.
[...]
Sep 30 - WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill will or judgement towards them, and explained why.
[...]
Sep 30
NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Takahashi def BUSHI G1 Climax (A Block): Tomohiro I[...]
Sep 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Takahashi def BUSHI G1 Climax (A Block): Tomohiro I[...]
Sep 30 - On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H during his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls S[...]
Sep 30 - CM Punk was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his AEW debut not technically being a secret, but still having an air of "what if?" surrounding it. “I feel like we got [...]
Sep 30
WWE Files Trademark For Xion Quinn's Nickname WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark reads as follows: “Mark For: SAMOAN GHOST [...]
Sep 30 - WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark reads as follows: “Mark For: SAMOAN GHOST [...]
Sep 30 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about his former home of WWE NXT and his thoughts on their rebranding. "This is all just me guessing. I think, for sure, (AEW beati[...]
Sep 29
AEW Dynamite Results (September 29th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of course is the hometown of Brodie Lee. This show has bee[...]
Sep 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of course is the hometown of Brodie Lee. This show has bee[...]
Sep 29
Sammy Guevara Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed with the TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and [...]
Sep 29 - AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed with the TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and [...]
Sep 29
Lio Rush Returns To AEW On Dynamite Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo talking about being "LBO Lio" now and it looks li[...]
Sep 29 - Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo talking about being "LBO Lio" now and it looks li[...]
Sep 29
Arn Anderson Dumps Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged himself in and got the win for his team. Tony Schiavo[...]
Sep 29 - Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged himself in and got the win for his team. Tony Schiavo[...]
Sep 29 - AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory, The Elite came out and cut an in ring promo in wh[...]
Sep 29 - A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the company. The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, The Young[...]