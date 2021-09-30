Big E Defends Part-Time Stars In WWE

"I'm not here to demean anyone being a part-timer. If someone said, 'I'll give you $5 million to wrestle two times in a year,' who is going to turn that down? I'm not one to judge anyone's contract, but I do understand, the perception that we're the ones, the guy's on all the shows, we're doing live events, media for three hours, and putting the work in. Many times, for less money. My focus, moving forward, is on the guys here on a nightly basis and in the locker room every week. Of course, I want to face the Keith Lees. Let's get The Hurt Business back together. There are so many guys I want to focus on. I understand the backlash with people seeing older guys coming back, but I'm just asking for one night. One match. Then we'll all move on."

WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill will or judgement towards them, and explained why.

Adam Cole On What Shawn Michaels and Triple H Taught Him In NXT, Their Reaction To Him Leaving For AEW

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Michaels worked with me a ton. I think he had maybe co[...] Sep 30 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Michaels worked with me a ton. I think he had maybe co[...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Takahashi def BUSHI G1 Climax (A Block): Tomohiro I[...] Sep 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Takahashi def BUSHI G1 Climax (A Block): Tomohiro I[...]

Seth Rollins Says Triple H "Saw Nothing Special In Him", Butted Heads With Terry Taylor

On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H during his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls S[...] Sep 30 - On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H during his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls S[...]

CM Punk Says MMA Training Helped Him Get Back Into Ring Shape

CM Punk was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his AEW debut not technically being a secret, but still having an air of "what if?" surrounding it. “I feel like we got [...] Sep 30 - CM Punk was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his AEW debut not technically being a secret, but still having an air of "what if?" surrounding it. “I feel like we got [...]

WWE Files Trademark For Xion Quinn's Nickname

WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark reads as follows: “Mark For: SAMOAN GHOST [...] Sep 30 - WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark reads as follows: “Mark For: SAMOAN GHOST [...]

Adam Cole Says AEW "Played A Factor" In NXT 2.0 Rebranding

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about his former home of WWE NXT and his thoughts on their rebranding. "This is all just me guessing. I think, for sure, (AEW beati[...] Sep 30 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about his former home of WWE NXT and his thoughts on their rebranding. "This is all just me guessing. I think, for sure, (AEW beati[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (September 29th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of course is the hometown of Brodie Lee. This show has bee[...] Sep 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of course is the hometown of Brodie Lee. This show has bee[...]

Sammy Guevara Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed with the TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and [...] Sep 29 - AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed with the TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and [...]

Lio Rush Returns To AEW On Dynamite

Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo talking about being "LBO Lio" now and it looks li[...] Sep 29 - Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo talking about being "LBO Lio" now and it looks li[...]

Arn Anderson Dumps Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged himself in and got the win for his team. Tony Schiavo[...] Sep 29 - Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged himself in and got the win for his team. Tony Schiavo[...]

Bryan Danielson Challenges Any Member Of The Elite To A Match On Rampage This Friday

AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory, The Elite came out and cut an in ring promo in wh[...] Sep 29 - AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory, The Elite came out and cut an in ring promo in wh[...]

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Have Reportedly Lost Creative Power

A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the company. The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, The Young[...] Sep 29 - A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the company. The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, The Young[...]

Family & Friends of Brodie Lee Launch The Jon Huber Legacy Foundation

The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have [...] Sep 29 - The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have [...]

Randy Orton Reportedly 'Not Cleared To Perform'

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status is that he was "not cleared to perform," according[...] Sep 29 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status is that he was "not cleared to perform," according[...]

Massive 16-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie Lee. Dark Order and Orange Cassidy vs. Hardy Fam[...] Sep 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie Lee. Dark Order and Orange Cassidy vs. Hardy Fam[...]

Update On Why Alexa Bliss Is Taking Time Off WWE TV

Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several months. In an update, PWInsider reports that Bliss [...] Sep 29 - Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several months. In an update, PWInsider reports that Bliss [...]

NXT 2.0 Drops Over 100,000 Viewers This Week (9/28/2021)

According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which drew 746,000 viewers. It's the second straight wee[...] Sep 29 - According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which drew 746,000 viewers. It's the second straight wee[...]

CM Punk: "New York State Athletic Commission does not allow stage dives."

CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight's Dynamite emanates from the Blue Cross in Rochest[...] Sep 29 - CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight's Dynamite emanates from the Blue Cross in Rochest[...]

Kofi Kingston Discusses Helping With Pediatric Cancer Research

Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research. “You never know what they went through [...] Sep 29 - Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research. “You never know what they went through [...]

Maria Kanellis Has High Praise For ROH's Rok-C

Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a t[...] Sep 29 - Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a t[...]

The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP

Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "bro[...] Sep 29 - Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "bro[...]

Ortiz Wants To See Marko Stunt Wrestle More in AEW

AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to see him featured more in AEW. "He gets featured[...] Sep 29 - AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to see him featured more in AEW. "He gets featured[...]

Kenny Omega: "WWE is desperate."

Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was ju[...] Sep 29 - Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was ju[...]