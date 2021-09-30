Seth Rollins Says Triple H "Saw Nothing Special In Him", Butted Heads With Terry Taylor

On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE.

Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H during his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions.

"He's a mentor and a half. He's a guy who was this close to firing me from NXT. "The Dusty advice (of staying true to yourself), it's a double-edged sword. I had to have that confidence to be who I was and to get to where I wanted to go, I knew that, but that would rub some people the wrong way." "One person who it rubbed the wrong way, and maybe this is some leftover heat from me shunning him during contract talks, is Terry Taylor. He ended up coming over from IMPACT to work with developmental and he and Hunter go back a long way. He was a mentor to Hunter. Hunter brought him in and he was meant to coach the elite class at FCW/NXT and Terry and I just butted heads. A lot of that had to do with, Terry is a lot like me in that way where, he has confidence to what he did to get to where he was and he was going to instill that on us. His approach was a little hard-nosed at first. When you come into a new job, I understand that now obviously, you need to do that and put your foot down and understand that people need to respect you, otherwise they're going to walk over you. I understand now where he was coming from. At the time, I was just like, 'Yo bro, don't get in my face, don't try to tell me what I'm doing isn't right.' This was before the NXT Championship. 'I'm going to get to where I want to go, you just let me do me and stay out of my way. Don't try to change everything that I'm doing.' I would challenge Terry Taylor in front of the class and he didn't like that."

Rollins almost signed with IMPACT Wrestling before eventually heading over to WWE instead.