WWE Files Trademark For Xion Quinn's Nickname

WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn.

Adam Cole On What Shawn Michaels and Triple H Taught Him In NXT, Their Reaction To Him Leaving For AEW

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Mich[...] Sep 30 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Mich[...]

Big E Defends Part-Time Stars In WWE

WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill w[...] Sep 30 - WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill w[...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Ta[...] Sep 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Ta[...]

Seth Rollins Says Triple H "Saw Nothing Special In Him", Butted Heads With Terry Taylor

On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H dur[...] Sep 30 - On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H dur[...]

CM Punk Says MMA Training Helped Him Get Back Into Ring Shape

CM Punk was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his AEW debut not technically being a secret, but still having an air of "what [...] Sep 30 - CM Punk was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his AEW debut not technically being a secret, but still having an air of "what [...]

WWE Files Trademark For Xion Quinn's Nickname

WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark r[...] Sep 30 - WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark r[...]

Adam Cole Says AEW "Played A Factor" In NXT 2.0 Rebranding

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about his former home of WWE NXT and his thoughts on their rebranding. "This is a[...] Sep 30 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about his former home of WWE NXT and his thoughts on their rebranding. "This is a[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (September 29th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of cours[...] Sep 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of cours[...]

Sammy Guevara Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed w[...] Sep 29 - AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed w[...]

Lio Rush Returns To AEW On Dynamite

Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo[...] Sep 29 - Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo[...]

Arn Anderson Dumps Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged hims[...] Sep 29 - Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged hims[...]

Bryan Danielson Challenges Any Member Of The Elite To A Match On Rampage This Friday

AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory,[...] Sep 29 - AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory,[...]

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Have Reportedly Lost Creative Power

A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the[...] Sep 29 - A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the[...]

Family & Friends of Brodie Lee Launch The Jon Huber Legacy Foundation

The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on provid[...] Sep 29 - The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on provid[...]

Randy Orton Reportedly 'Not Cleared To Perform'

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status [...] Sep 29 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status [...]

Massive 16-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie[...] Sep 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie[...]

Update On Why Alexa Bliss Is Taking Time Off WWE TV

Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several mo[...] Sep 29 - Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several mo[...]

NXT 2.0 Drops Over 100,000 Viewers This Week (9/28/2021)

According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which [...] Sep 29 - According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which [...]

CM Punk: "New York State Athletic Commission does not allow stage dives."

CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight'[...] Sep 29 - CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight'[...]

Kofi Kingston Discusses Helping With Pediatric Cancer Research

Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research[...] Sep 29 - Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research[...]

Maria Kanellis Has High Praise For ROH's Rok-C

Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long ti[...] Sep 29 - Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long ti[...]

The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP

Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA [...] Sep 29 - Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA [...]

Ortiz Wants To See Marko Stunt Wrestle More in AEW

AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to [...] Sep 29 - AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to [...]

Kenny Omega: "WWE is desperate."

Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, ther[...] Sep 29 - Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, ther[...]