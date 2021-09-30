WWE Files Trademark For Xion Quinn's Nickname
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 30, 2021
WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn.
The trademark reads as follows:
“
Mark For: SAMOAN GHOST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
https://wrestlr.me/70966/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 30
Sep 30 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Adam Cole spoke about Shawn Michaels and Triple H and getting to work with them in NXT. “Shawn Mich[...]
Sep 30 Big E Defends Part-Time Stars In WWE WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill w[...]
Sep 30 - WWE Champion Big E was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about the concept of part-timers in WWE and how he doesn't hold any ill w[...]
Sep 30 NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Ta[...]
Sep 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 7 of their G1 Climax 31 event on September 30th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan The results are... Yujiro Ta[...]
Sep 30
Sep 30 - On screen, Triple H has served as both a mentor and a rival to Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins spoke about his off-screen relationship with Triple H dur[...]
Sep 30
Sep 30 - CM Punk was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his AEW debut not technically being a secret, but still having an air of "what [...]
Sep 30
Sep 30 - WWE has recently filed a trademark as of September 25th for "Samoan Ghost", which is the nickname of recent NXT 2.0 debut Xyon Quinn. The trademark r[...]
Sep 30
Sep 30 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about his former home of WWE NXT and his thoughts on their rebranding. "This is a[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Those words are a little more poignant tonight as AEW make their debut in Rochester, New York which of cours[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed w[...]
Sep 29 Lio Rush Returns To AEW On Dynamite Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo[...]
Sep 29 - Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged hims[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory,[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on provid[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several mo[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight'[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long ti[...]
Sep 29 The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA [...]
Sep 29 - Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to [...]
Sep 29 Kenny Omega: "WWE is desperate." Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, ther[...]
Sep 29 - Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, ther[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - All Elite Wrestling announced recently that their next big pay-per-view AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapol[...]