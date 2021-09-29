Sammy Guevara Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Sep 29, 2021
AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed with the TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and Miro.
In a fun match, Sammy managed to get the win to become the new TNT Champion and tag Miro with his first loss in almost a year!
Are you happy Sammy won his first title in AEW tonight?
https://wrestlr.me/70963/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW Dynamite celebrated Brodie Lee with tonight whilst coming live from his hometown of Rochester New York. It was only fitting that the show closed w[...]
Sep 29 Lio Rush Returns To AEW On Dynamite Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo[...]
Sep 29 - Tonights Dynamite had a suprise up it's sleeve as Lio Rush came out of retirement to seemingly return to AEW. He cut a brief pre recorded promo[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged hims[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match. After Cole got the victory,[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on provid[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several mo[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight'[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long ti[...]
Sep 29 The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA [...]
Sep 29 - Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to [...]
Sep 29 Kenny Omega: "WWE is desperate." Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, ther[...]
Sep 29 - Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, ther[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - All Elite Wrestling announced recently that their next big pay-per-view AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapol[...]
Sep 29 Big E On Fans Chanting For Brodie Lee Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestl[...]
Sep 29 - Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestl[...]
Sep 29 Sheamus Set For More Nose Surgery On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appe[...]
Sep 29 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appe[...]
Sep 29 Update On Bray Wyatt To AEW Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) [...]
Sep 29 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) [...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Sammy Gu[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Andrew Zarian, who originally revealed the WWE Draft dates has more insight into the upcoming roster changes to the WWE main roster. Zarian is report[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Some reports recently suggested that Vince McMahon wants NXT 2.0 to be geared toward a younger audience, especially with a focus on the 18-34 demograp[...]
Sep 29
Sep 29 - Tony Khan has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee. The reason for th[...]
Sep 28 WWE NXT Results 9/28/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to [...]
Sep 28 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to [...]