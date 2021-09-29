Arn Anderson Dumps Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, Cody had a match alongside Lee Johnson against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin. At the conclusion of the match, Johnson tagged himself in and got the win for his team.

Tony Schiavone came to interview the winners but Arn stops Cody from talking and dresses him down for how he's been the last few months against Malakain. He then tells Cody that if there was a man who was trying to rob his car, Cody would let him take it but Arn would shoot the robber dead before saying he refused to coach a loser and walking away.

Where does the Nightmare Family go from here?