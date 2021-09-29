Who will take up Danielson's challenge?

#TheElite scatters like cockroaches when the sides are even - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/TrGndnd5h7

After Cole got the victory, The Elite came out and cut an in ring promo in which Kenny Omega said he wouldn't give Danielson a rematch after their draw last Wednesday. This brought Danielson to the ring where he christened Omega as Kenny No Balls Omega and challenged anyone in The Elite for a match on Rampage this Friday.

AEW got off to a hot start tonight in Rochester, New York with Adam Cole facing off with Jungle Boy in the opening match.

Bryan Danielson Challenges Any Member Of The Elite To A Match On Rampage This Friday

