AEW Executive Vice Presidents Have Reportedly Lost Creative Power

A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the company.

The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Haynes notes that the group has essentially had creative taken away by AEW President Tony Khan.

Rhodes reportedly was the only one to attend regular office meetings, with Matt Jackson’s role as EVP to help his wife Dana with merchandise, Nick Jackson very much focused on handling the Being The Elite side of things. Omega is very much hands-on with the AEW video game development.

Going forward all creativity goes through Khan, although all talent is allowed and encouraged to pitch ideas and suggestions for consideration, the buck however stops with Khan.

The report goes on to mention Omega, The Bucks and Rhodes are "EVPs in name only in 2021" and according to a source Rhodes doesn’t have much of a relationship with The Bucks or Omega these days and is very much on the outside looking in.