Randy Orton Reportedly 'Not Cleared To Perform'

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action.

Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status is that he was "not cleared to perform," according to PWInsider.

It remains unclear why Orton isn't clear and with the WWE Draft coming up it will be interesting to see if he will be involved, especially given he is a titleholder.

Orton's last match came when he defeated AJ Styles on the September 20 episode of Monday Night RAW.

