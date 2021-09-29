Kofi Kingston Discusses Helping With Pediatric Cancer Research

Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research.

“You never know what they went through the day before, or even earlier that day or what they are going through or what their journey has been like. You know it has been incredibly difficult. But when they put those outfits on it is something special…It’s a joy to be a part of that.”

Kingston then discussed what it means to him to be able to make a difference in someone else's life.

“The longer my career has gone, the more that I realized that what we do in the ring is such a very small part of the big picture. To me now, being in the ring is cool, winning championships, awesome, having great matches is great, but again being able to make a difference in someone’s life is what it is all about to me. That is literally the best part of my job.”

Finally, Kingston spoke about being the first African-born WWE wrestler to win the WWE Championship: