Maria Kanellis Has High Praise For ROH's Rok-C

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C.
“It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a tournament, and that didn’t happen. So there were a lot of women that were in the tournament that had been suggested to participate in it last year. So there was so much anticipation for the women that were involved in it. I really feel as if, when it was down to the final two, everybody was in agreement that those were the right final two and it was amazing, because, along the way, so many people had their predictions, you know, it’s gonna be this person, it’s gonna be that person. But at the end of the day, I think that match was the best match of the night and I think that Rok-C is the best champion for the job.
“She’s mature beyond her years. I think that’s the one thing that people are really going to start to see, especially as she goes out and does interviews, is she’s got a really good head on her shoulders. I met her mother, I met her father, and they are wonderful individuals and it was so funny talking to her mom, because her mom told me, ‘Yeah, she may be a superstar when she’s out there in the world. But when she’s home, she’s just Rock. She’s just my daughter and I think that’s great. I mean, that’s how my parents always were with me. I started at 22 and I think having that grounding force is really important in a young champion.”
Maria expanded upon this.
“I said that in Ring of Honor, there is no door. You know, everybody talks about there being some forbidden door. But there is no door here. We will work with whoever, we have worked with whoever, most people that are in the industry today started in Ring of Honor. So for us, it’s more of a, ‘if you want to compete with the best, you come here to do it.’ Whether that’s the best of the future, the best of the past, the best that ever will be, they all came from here. So I think that you know, I’m open to it.
“I’ve talked to Deonna, I’ve talked to Thunder Rosa, for us, it’s no question. I mean, I feel good about our champ. So I put our champ up against anyone, the only person that I think she might have a little bit of difficulty with is Deonna, and just for the simple fact that Deonna and Rok-C have such similar temperaments in the ring, that I find that would be an incredible match. They have wrestled before in another company. I think they’ve actually wrestled twice before. So you know, now that it’s been a bit of time between those last two matches, it would be interesting to see the rematch, for sure.”
Sep 29 - A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reveals AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost the creative control that they once had in the company. The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, The Young[...]
Sep 29 - The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have [...]
Sep 29
Randy Orton Reportedly 'Not Cleared To Perform' RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status is that he was "not cleared to perform," according[...]
Sep 29 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status is that he was "not cleared to perform," according[...]
Sep 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie Lee. Dark Order and Orange Cassidy vs. Hardy Fam[...]
Sep 29 - Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several months. In an update, PWInsider reports that Bliss [...]
Sep 29 - According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which drew 746,000 viewers. It's the second straight wee[...]
Sep 29 - CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight's Dynamite emanates from the Blue Cross in Rochest[...]
Sep 29 - Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research. “You never know what they went through [...]
Sep 29
Maria Kanellis Has High Praise For ROH's Rok-C Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a t[...]
Sep 29 - Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a t[...]
Sep 29
The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "bro[...]
Sep 29 - Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "bro[...]
Sep 29 - AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to see him featured more in AEW. "He gets featured[...]
Sep 29
Kenny Omega: "WWE is desperate." Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was ju[...]
Sep 29 - Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was ju[...]
Sep 29 - All Elite Wrestling announced recently that their next big pay-per-view AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. An online pre-sale is will open to[...]
Sep 29
Big E On Fans Chanting For Brodie Lee Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first [...]
Sep 29 - Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first [...]
Sep 29
Sheamus Set For More Nose Surgery On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appears Sheamus has rebroken his nose after previously[...]
Sep 29 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appears Sheamus has rebroken his nose after previously[...]
Sep 29
Update On Bray Wyatt To AEW Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he [...]
Sep 29 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he [...]
Sep 29 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Sammy Guevara. Below is the current lineup: - Miro (c) v[...]
Sep 29 - Andrew Zarian, who originally revealed the WWE Draft dates has more insight into the upcoming roster changes to the WWE main roster. Zarian is reporting there will be NXT involvement in the Draft and[...]
Sep 29 - Some reports recently suggested that Vince McMahon wants NXT 2.0 to be geared toward a younger audience, especially with a focus on the 18-34 demographic. McMahon has reportedly greenlit plans to make[...]
Sep 29 - Tony Khan has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee. The reason for this is because show is taking place in Brodie&rsquo[...]
Sep 28
WWE NXT Results 9/28/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0 and the Capitol Wrestling Center! We st[...]
Sep 28 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0 and the Capitol Wrestling Center! We st[...]
Sep 28
Kiera Hogan Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling Kiera Hogan seemingly has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Excalibur said that Hogan "recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW has yet to an[...]
Sep 28 - Kiera Hogan seemingly has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Excalibur said that Hogan "recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW has yet to an[...]
Sep 28
A Big Match Being Taped Tomorrow For AEW Rampage Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is a big match that will be taped on Wedneday for AEW Rampage on Friday Night. Meltzer noted the match has not yet been announced by the company. The only match t[...]
Sep 28 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is a big match that will be taped on Wedneday for AEW Rampage on Friday Night. Meltzer noted the match has not yet been announced by the company. The only match t[...]
Sep 28
AEW Dark Results (September 29th 2021) Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the acti[...]
Sep 28 - Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the acti[...]
Sep 28
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT WWE has added a new match to tonight’s NXT on USA Network. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show. The announc[...]
Sep 28 - WWE has added a new match to tonight’s NXT on USA Network. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show. The announc[...]