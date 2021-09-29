Maria Kanellis Has High Praise For ROH's Rok-C

Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C.

“It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a tournament, and that didn’t happen. So there were a lot of women that were in the tournament that had been suggested to participate in it last year. So there was so much anticipation for the women that were involved in it. I really feel as if, when it was down to the final two, everybody was in agreement that those were the right final two and it was amazing, because, along the way, so many people had their predictions, you know, it’s gonna be this person, it’s gonna be that person. But at the end of the day, I think that match was the best match of the night and I think that Rok-C is the best champion for the job.

“She’s mature beyond her years. I think that’s the one thing that people are really going to start to see, especially as she goes out and does interviews, is she’s got a really good head on her shoulders. I met her mother, I met her father, and they are wonderful individuals and it was so funny talking to her mom, because her mom told me, ‘Yeah, she may be a superstar when she’s out there in the world. But when she’s home, she’s just Rock. She’s just my daughter and I think that’s great. I mean, that’s how my parents always were with me. I started at 22 and I think having that grounding force is really important in a young champion.”