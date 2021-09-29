The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP

Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP.

Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "brought to life" to have a real career in the promotion, which TJP spoke about with Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats.

“A funny story, the first inception of it back in, I think, 2008. A lot of us were in the locker room for Victory Road or Destination X. It was in Houston in 2008. They had told Frankie Kazarian, ‘We would like you to portray this character,’ and he was bummed. He was super upset because he’s a little bit older than me, he comes from the same generation, but he’s a little bit older than me and was finally getting the chance to be himself. He had matured himself as a performer and was at his peak, I think. They were kind of undoing that. He didn’t want to do it, he wasn’t having it. We all sat around the locker room and Christopher Daniels joked, ‘TJ should just be Suicide, he’s already in a mask,’ because I was Puma at the time. “Fast forward to, I don’t know, 2012. The character had gone through its ups and downs and had gone through a lot of different portrayals. They were bringing it back for one night only as maybe nostalgia. I don’t think they knew who they wanted to portray it. I said, ‘If you don’t have any idea for this, I’d be happy to do it.’ At the time, they didn’t know what to do with Puma, the character, and I was tired of sitting at home. They said, ‘Good idea.’ One night turned into two, turned into three. At this point, I might be the longest-running Suicide character portrayal. It was just an accident. After night one, they thought, ‘This is the way we always envisioned it being and we love it. Let’s see where it goes.’”

The name "Suicide" had been semi-controversial among some viewers of TNA, especially considering the character came about a year after the Chris Benoit incident.

“I think it was the day of the Boston pay-per-view we had, Slammiversary. It was not long after the bombing in Boston. They had thought about changing the character, changing the name. At the time, TNA was doing arena shows and live TV every week. It was closer to what AEW is doing now. They were trying to get over that hump. They had network TV with Spike and everything. Maybe they thought the name should be changed. I was really kind of the one to break the silence and say, ‘Hey, maybe now is the time. We’re going to a city that needs a little bit of uplifting. I don’t know that Suicide is the best name for the correct. And you guys have been wanting to rebrand it a little bit for a while so.’ I don’t know who came up with Manik but I said, ‘Okay, we could do something with that. It’s better.’ “I had pitched a lot of different ideas for the character change. I had wanted to do something based on the Aswang, which is Filipino folklore. It’s like our vampire, ghoul, werewolf-type thing. I wanted to turn it into a Great Mutah-type character. Sort of what Demon Balor is now. I don’t think he was doing that at the time yet, but that’s sort of what I wanted to do. They had taken the mask off and everything and I said, ‘What if we have a character that is me and this character at the same time. Sometimes it’s this character, sometimes it’s me.’ We had a lot of starts and stops and what we ended up getting was Manik with a new suit.”

Heading into the MLW Opera Cup, TJP had some final words on the matter.