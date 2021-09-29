The Origins of Suicide, As Told By TJP

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP.
Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "brought to life" to have a real career in the promotion, which TJP spoke about with Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats.
“A funny story, the first inception of it back in, I think, 2008. A lot of us were in the locker room for Victory Road or Destination X. It was in Houston in 2008. They had told Frankie Kazarian, ‘We would like you to portray this character,’ and he was bummed. He was super upset because he’s a little bit older than me, he comes from the same generation, but he’s a little bit older than me and was finally getting the chance to be himself. He had matured himself as a performer and was at his peak, I think. They were kind of undoing that. He didn’t want to do it, he wasn’t having it. We all sat around the locker room and Christopher Daniels joked, ‘TJ should just be Suicide, he’s already in a mask,’ because I was Puma at the time.
“Fast forward to, I don’t know, 2012. The character had gone through its ups and downs and had gone through a lot of different portrayals. They were bringing it back for one night only as maybe nostalgia. I don’t think they knew who they wanted to portray it. I said, ‘If you don’t have any idea for this, I’d be happy to do it.’ At the time, they didn’t know what to do with Puma, the character, and I was tired of sitting at home. They said, ‘Good idea.’ One night turned into two, turned into three. At this point, I might be the longest-running Suicide character portrayal. It was just an accident. After night one, they thought, ‘This is the way we always envisioned it being and we love it. Let’s see where it goes.’”
The name "Suicide" had been semi-controversial among some viewers of TNA, especially considering the character came about a year after the Chris Benoit incident.
“I think it was the day of the Boston pay-per-view we had, Slammiversary. It was not long after the bombing in Boston. They had thought about changing the character, changing the name. At the time, TNA was doing arena shows and live TV every week. It was closer to what AEW is doing now. They were trying to get over that hump. They had network TV with Spike and everything. Maybe they thought the name should be changed. I was really kind of the one to break the silence and say, ‘Hey, maybe now is the time. We’re going to a city that needs a little bit of uplifting. I don’t know that Suicide is the best name for the correct. And you guys have been wanting to rebrand it a little bit for a while so.’ I don’t know who came up with Manik but I said, ‘Okay, we could do something with that. It’s better.’
“I had pitched a lot of different ideas for the character change. I had wanted to do something based on the Aswang, which is Filipino folklore. It’s like our vampire, ghoul, werewolf-type thing. I wanted to turn it into a Great Mutah-type character. Sort of what Demon Balor is now. I don’t think he was doing that at the time yet, but that’s sort of what I wanted to do. They had taken the mask off and everything and I said, ‘What if we have a character that is me and this character at the same time. Sometimes it’s this character, sometimes it’s me.’ We had a lot of starts and stops and what we ended up getting was Manik with a new suit.”
Heading into the MLW Opera Cup, TJP had some final words on the matter.
“One thing that I think is really great as far as that setting, most commonly when you get to the upper levels of wrestling — like where WWE, Impact, MLW, New Japan, Ring of Honor is — when you have steady programming, they are essentially presented as television shows. As a television show, you kind of have your cast. You have a roster, it might be 200 people, but the show’s really about 10 people. If you watch WWE, the show is really about 10 people,” TJP explains. “What I like is that MLW’s roster is not too big and not too small.
“And what I like is on the indies, tournament formats are really great for what is essentially a single-serving, ensemble cast. For an indie show, a lot of people aren’t familiar with a lot of the guys. There isn’t a lot of linear storytelling depending on the number of dates in that regional promotion or whatever the case may be. The tournament format is such an instant draw for people to be interested in because it’s a springboard, it’s a debut, it’s a first look at a lot of guys, or it’s just a dream booking for a lot of guys if they’re familiar with the participants. I like MLW using the Opera Cup, having the Opera Cup and that platform on a major league — so to speak, no pun intended — format because they have the type of programming to have a linear track for it with the excitement of the single-serving, one-night-only feel to it,” he concludes. “It’s kind of marrying both worlds together.”
Sep 29 - The family & friends of Jon Huber have today announced the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have [...]
Sep 29 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly not cleared for in-ring action. Orton was not at Monday's WWE RAW, and the latest news on his status is that he was "not cleared to perform," according[...]
Sep 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie Lee. Dark Order and Orange Cassidy vs. Hardy Fam[...]
Sep 29 - Wrestling Inc. reported on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be taking time off and it’s believed that she will be off WWE television for several months. In an update, PWInsider reports that Bliss [...]
Sep 29 - According to ShowBuzzDaily, NXT's viewership on the September 28th episode came in at only 655,000 viewers. This number is down from last week, which drew 746,000 viewers. It's the second straight wee[...]
Sep 29 - CM Punk stage diving in his entrances has become a staple of his newfound AEW run, but it seems that tonight's Dynamite won't see it happen. Tonight's Dynamite emanates from the Blue Cross in Rochest[...]
Sep 29 - Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast, where he spoke about his help for pediatric cancer research. “You never know what they went through [...]
Maria Kanellis Has High Praise For ROH's Rok-C Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a t[...]
Sep 29 - Maria Kanellis was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she spoke about the new Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C. “It was a long time coming. Last year, there was supposed to be a t[...]
Sep 29 - Several TNA stars have portrayed the masked character of Suicide, but none spent as much time under the mask as TJP. Originally appearing in the TNA video game, Suicide was a fictional character "bro[...]
Sep 29 - AEW Inner Circle member Ortiz recently held a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he had high praise for Marko Stunt and said he wants to see him featured more in AEW. "He gets featured[...]
Kenny Omega: "WWE is desperate." Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was ju[...]
Sep 29 - Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports, where he spoke about the power structure of the wrestling industry. “At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW. (AEW) was ju[...]
Sep 29 - All Elite Wrestling announced recently that their next big pay-per-view AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. An online pre-sale is will open to[...]
Big E On Fans Chanting For Brodie Lee Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first [...]
Sep 29 - Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first [...]
Sheamus Set For More Nose Surgery On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appears Sheamus has rebroken his nose after previously[...]
Sep 29 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appears Sheamus has rebroken his nose after previously[...]
Update On Bray Wyatt To AEW Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he [...]
Sep 29 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he [...]
Sep 29 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Sammy Guevara. Below is the current lineup: - Miro (c) v[...]
Sep 29 - Andrew Zarian, who originally revealed the WWE Draft dates has more insight into the upcoming roster changes to the WWE main roster. Zarian is reporting there will be NXT involvement in the Draft and[...]
Sep 29 - Some reports recently suggested that Vince McMahon wants NXT 2.0 to be geared toward a younger audience, especially with a focus on the 18-34 demographic. McMahon has reportedly greenlit plans to make[...]
Sep 29 - Tony Khan has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee. The reason for this is because show is taking place in Brodie&rsquo[...]
WWE NXT Results 9/28/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0 and the Capitol Wrestling Center! We st[...]
Sep 28 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0 and the Capitol Wrestling Center! We st[...]
Kiera Hogan Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling Kiera Hogan seemingly has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Excalibur said that Hogan "recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW has yet to an[...]
Sep 28 - Kiera Hogan seemingly has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Excalibur said that Hogan "recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW has yet to an[...]
A Big Match Being Taped Tomorrow For AEW Rampage Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is a big match that will be taped on Wedneday for AEW Rampage on Friday Night. Meltzer noted the match has not yet been announced by the company. The only match t[...]
Sep 28 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is a big match that will be taped on Wedneday for AEW Rampage on Friday Night. Meltzer noted the match has not yet been announced by the company. The only match t[...]
AEW Dark Results (September 29th 2021) Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the acti[...]
Sep 28 - Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the acti[...]
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT WWE has added a new match to tonight’s NXT on USA Network. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show. The announc[...]
Sep 28 - WWE has added a new match to tonight’s NXT on USA Network. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show. The announc[...]