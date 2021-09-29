Tony Khan has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee.

AEW Full Gear 2021 Pay-Per-View Pre-Sale Ticket Code

All Elite Wrestling announced recently that their next big pay-per-view AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. An online pre-sale is will open to[...] Sep 29 - All Elite Wrestling announced recently that their next big pay-per-view AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. An online pre-sale is will open to[...]

[John Silver] It’s Wednesday, you know what that means!

Big E On Fans Chanting For Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first [...] Sep 29 - Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first [...]

Sheamus Set For More Nose Surgery

On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appears Sheamus has rebroken his nose after previously[...] Sep 29 - On last Monday's WWE RAW, Sheamus went up against Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. It appears Sheamus has rebroken his nose after previously[...]

Update On Bray Wyatt To AEW

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he [...] Sep 29 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Sammy Guevara. Below is the current lineup: - Miro (c) v[...] Sep 29 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Sammy Guevara. Below is the current lineup: - Miro (c) v[...]

WWE Draft: Hit Row Reportedly Heading To Main WWE Roster

Andrew Zarian, who originally revealed the WWE Draft dates has more insight into the upcoming roster changes to the WWE main roster. Zarian is reporting there will be NXT involvement in the Draft and[...] Sep 29 - Andrew Zarian, who originally revealed the WWE Draft dates has more insight into the upcoming roster changes to the WWE main roster. Zarian is reporting there will be NXT involvement in the Draft and[...]

An Edgier NXT Product: Seth Rollins Says He's 'Very Excited'

Some reports recently suggested that Vince McMahon wants NXT 2.0 to be geared toward a younger audience, especially with a focus on the 18-34 demographic. McMahon has reportedly greenlit plans to make[...] Sep 29 - Some reports recently suggested that Vince McMahon wants NXT 2.0 to be geared toward a younger audience, especially with a focus on the 18-34 demographic. McMahon has reportedly greenlit plans to make[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Brodie Lee

WWE NXT Results 9/28/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0 and the Capitol Wrestling Center! We st[...] Sep 28 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 28, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0 and the Capitol Wrestling Center! We st[...]

Kiera Hogan Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling

Kiera Hogan seemingly has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Excalibur said that Hogan "recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW has yet to an[...] Sep 28 - Kiera Hogan seemingly has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Excalibur said that Hogan "recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW has yet to an[...]

A Big Match Being Taped Tomorrow For AEW Rampage

Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is a big match that will be taped on Wedneday for AEW Rampage on Friday Night. Meltzer noted the match has not yet been announced by the company. The only match t[...] Sep 28 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is a big match that will be taped on Wedneday for AEW Rampage on Friday Night. Meltzer noted the match has not yet been announced by the company. The only match t[...]

AEW Dark Results (September 29th 2021)

Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the acti[...] Sep 28 - Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the acti[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has added a new match to tonight’s NXT on USA Network. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show. The announc[...] Sep 28 - WWE has added a new match to tonight’s NXT on USA Network. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show. The announc[...]

WATCH: This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark - 11 Matches!

This week’s episode of AEW Dark is now available on YouTube. The following matches aired: - Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey- Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight- Julia Hart vs. Reka Tehaka- Lance Archer[...] Sep 28 - This week’s episode of AEW Dark is now available on YouTube. The following matches aired: - Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey- Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight- Julia Hart vs. Reka Tehaka- Lance Archer[...]

Batista Is Offering Reward For Help Finding Person Who Abused His Newly Adopted Dog

Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he recently adopted from the Humane Society of Tampa[...] Sep 28 - Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he recently adopted from the Humane Society of Tampa[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Revealed Following Extreme Rules PPV

Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules 2021. The viewership was down on last week's 1.[...] Sep 28 - Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules 2021. The viewership was down on last week's 1.[...]

The Mall Of America Happy To Host Dream AEW Event

AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ti[...] Sep 28 - AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ti[...]

AEW Star Reflects On Funny Brodie Lee Story

AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice, next to all the classic bodybuilder photos. [...] Sep 28 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice, next to all the classic bodybuilder photos. [...]

The Miz Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Be Off WWE TV During Injury

The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, he discussed his[...] Sep 28 - The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, he discussed his[...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dark, Full Card

Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark. Below is the final card for tonight’s show[...] Sep 28 - Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark. Below is the final card for tonight’s show[...]

WWE NXT UK Working On Plans To Have Fans Attend Upcoming Tapings

WWE NXT UK is reportedly keen to have fans back in attendance for future tapings Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT is reporting BT Sport has been in talks to become the permanent home of NXT UK, after they [...] Sep 28 - WWE NXT UK is reportedly keen to have fans back in attendance for future tapings Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT is reporting BT Sport has been in talks to become the permanent home of NXT UK, after they [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Franky Monet, and NX[...] Sep 28 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Franky Monet, and NX[...]