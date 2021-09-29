Big E On Fans Chanting For Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 in a tragedy that left a void in the world of professional wrestling. Lee was a good friend to many wrestlers, including Big E who honored him in his first promo as WWE Champion.

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Big E recalled his promo and honoring Bordie Lee:

"People chanting his name, I had the moment where I looked at Woods, and just kind of, I'm getting chills thinking about it and I had chills then, it was one of those lines where I didn't need anyone to react because sometimes you throw out a line and it's kind of for you and for people at home and I didn't know people would get it, but man, it was so heartwarming and almost overwhelming to hear those chants and to know that people knew who I was talking about and that his memory is still alive. I also love, it's a small thing, but I never called him Luke, maybe in promos, but it was always Brodie. You're not talking about this pro wrestling who died, when you're chanting 'Brodie,' that's my friend, that's my brother. I appreciated that so much. It meant a lot. I just wanted to continue to keep his memory alive that we continue to remember him. What helps, when I'm sad or down about him, he was just so damn funny. I have so many memories and pictures and videos, there's a lot to smile about with him and his beautiful and incredible family. Amanda and those two crazy boys are still here and still thriving. For me, I know Brodie was one of the first people to come up to Kofi and congratulate him when he won the title. I know he would have done the same for me. There are these footprints, all throughout my life, where Brodie's big ass feet are just markers of him," he said.